In the midst of the process to fill a vacancy on West Virginia’s highest court, the Legislature is considering a bill that would affect that process.
If House Bill 4785 becomes law, a special election would be required to fill a judicial vacancy if more than three years remain on the exiting official's term.
West Virginia law holds that such an election take place when less than two years remain in the term of an elected judicial official -- Supreme Court justices, circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates.
The legislation appeared on the final day a bill could be introduced in the House of Delegates during the 2022 regular legislative session.
With the bill’s introduction, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who is an attorney, released a statement saying he does not intend “to be an applicant for the current Supreme Court vacancy, nor do I intend to seek appointment to it.”
The bill's lead sponsor is House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh. Hanshaw is not a sponsor of the legislation.
Hanshaw said the intent of HB 4785 is to “ensure the continuity of the court for the remainder of this term” and to address similar issues in the future.
“Many of our members, myself included, were in the front row to experience what happens when the judicial system becomes vulnerable,” Hanshaw said referring to the 2018 impeachment of four West Virginia Supreme Court justices. "It can lead to a total loss of faith among the public in an entire branch of government. We have lived through that, and we’re still cognizant of the need to maintain stability in our judiciary, which is why I believe it is in the entire state’s best interest to establish beyond all reasonable doubt how this vacancy will be filled.”
Hanshaw’s predecessor as House speaker, Tim Armstead, resigned from the speaker’s post in 2018, after the House adopted articles of impeachment, to seek appointment and, ultimately, election to the Supreme Court.
When a justice or judge resigns, retires or is removed from office with more than two years left in their term, the governor is responsible for appointing a person to serve until a special election can take place.
The governor makes the selection from a list of recommendations provided by the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. The commission is scheduled to meet Feb. 21 for an organizational meeting regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy.
If less than two years remain in a term, the appointed person serves the rest of the term.
If the bill becomes law, that would allow a governor-appointed justice, judge or magistrate to preside for almost three years without having been selected by voters.
In addition to adding the three-year timeline, the bill makes it clear that the extension would be applicable to “any vacancy existing at the time of passage” of the bill.
Former justice Evan Jenkins resigned from the court Feb. 6, and Gov. Jim Justice has not yet appointed a replacement to serve until a special election can take place. The now-vacant term expires in 2024. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison appointed Taylor Circuit Judge Alan Moats to serve on the court until Justice makes his appointment.
Jenkins was first appointed to the court in 2018 to temporarily preside in place of former justice Robin Davis, who resigned from the court amid the impeachment proceedings. He won a special election to serve the remainder of the 12-year term that same year.
HB 4785 is pending in the House Judiciary Committee.