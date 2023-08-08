Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Seeking radioactive oversight

West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, presided over House suspension of a constitutional rule requiring legislation be read three separate days to pass a bill that would allow the state to take over regulation of certain radioactive materials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.   

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation that would allow the state to take over regulation of certain radioactive materials from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Early in the special legislative session called by Gov. Jim Justice Sunday afternoon, the full House suspended a state constitutional rule requiring bills be read on three separate days to advance House Bill 113 to the Senate. Similar legislation failed in the latter chamber in March.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

