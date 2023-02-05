Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capitol wv blox icon

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured.

 West Virginia Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates adopted a resolution Wednesday encouraging the state’s largest universities to explore the state’s future development within nuclear energy.

The Higher Education Consortium for Emerging Energy Technologies Resolution states West Virginia has consistently served as national leader in energy procedures. With an increasing interest in nuclear energy generation, legislative leaders have embraced nuclear energy politics after recently lifting the state’s previous ban on the construction of nuclear power plants.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you