Hours after a CSX train derailed in Summers County, a former CSX conductor rose before a West Virginia legislative committee to keep his bill on track.
“It’s a good vessel for the state of West Virginia to take control and try to fight the safety issues railroads face,” Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, said of House Bill 3059 to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. “They face them because they brought them on themselves.”
Reynolds’ vessel for his fellow state legislators was HB 3059, legislation he led designed to significantly strengthen state enforcement authority over railroads.
HB 3059 would create a system of fines for the state Public Service Commission, which has jurisdiction over railroads, to impose on railroad companies for safety and operational violations.
The bill was Reynolds’ response to what he says has been CSX and Norfolk Southern staff shortages driving illegal crossing blockings and depriving the state of severance tax by failing to move coal.
Speaking before the judiciary panel, Reynolds argued the Federal Railroad Administration doesn’t provide inspection oversight sufficient to complement the PSC. PSC railroad inspectors write up violations and turn them over to the Federal Railroad Administration for collection.
Reynolds repeated a criticism that has reverberated since last month’s derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio -- that the industry needs more eyes on it because it has tried to get by with less manpower.
“They don't employ enough people,” Reynolds told the committee. “They’d run it all by computer. They wouldn’t even have your conductors and your engineers.”
CSX, Norfolk Southern and five other major freight railroads slashed their overall staff by roughly 28% from 2011 through 2021 while reporting an increase in the length of trains in recent years, the United States Government Accountability Office noted in a December report. The report focused on a strategy the railroad companies have implemented called precision-scheduled railroading, a move linked to longer trains and staff and asset reductions.
But the PSC has been short-staffed in its oversight of the railroad industry.
The 922 inspections conducted by railroad safety inspectors in 2022 marked a 24% reduction from the 1,208 conducted the year before. There was an even greater decline -- 71% -- in railroad inspections conducted by the PSC’s hazardous materials inspection program, from 168 in 2021 to 48 in 2022.
PSC spokesperson Karen Hall attributed the inspection decreases to retirements and disabilities among railroad safety inspectors. The PSC hasn’t hired a replacement for a hazardous materials manager in the agency’s railroad safety unit who was disabled, Hall said, adding the employee’s disability status is still being processed, keeping the agency from posting the position.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane told the Judiciary Committee her agency has two openings for railroad inspectors. The PSC’s Railroad Safety Section consists of one manager and nine inspectors, the agency said in a 2022 management summary report.
The PSC identified 1,435 defective rail cars out of 26,770 rail cars and locomotives inspected and 684 defective track conditions across 1,917 miles of railroad track inspected in 2022.
The PSC’s inspection program for hazardous materials conducted 48 railroad inspections and cited 22 defective conditions and one violation in 2022.
The most common defective condition found is loose or defective valves on railcars, Hall said, adding most of the valves are under pressure.
“The problem arises when they are either not tightened sufficiently when the car is filled or the valves work loose during transportation,” Hall said in an email.
West Virginia has had 47 railway incidents involving hazardous materials since 2014, more per capita than any surrounding state, according to a Gazette-Mail review of federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration data.
The $23.6 million in damages caused by those incidents ranked second-highest in the country behind only Pennsylvania’s total. Nearly all of West Virginia’s damages came from a February 2015 CSX derailment in Fayette County that resulted in a petroleum crude oil spill.
Twenty-seven tank cars containing crude oil derailed west of Mount Carbon, and roughly half the tank cars ignited, sparking fires and explosions that claimed a nearby home and garage. The incident caused area residents to evacuate and water intakes to be shut down, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In 2018, CSX agreed to pay penalties of $1.2 million to the U.S. and $1 million to West Virginia to resolve its liability for federal and state water pollution violations.
Wednesday’s CSX derailment in the Summers County community of Sandstone resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to three crew members. The train wasn’t carrying hazardous materials when it struck a rockslide in the New River Gorge, so homes nearby weren’t evacuated. The derailed locomotives spilled what CSX called an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil. West Virginia American Water temporarily stopped drawing water from the New River in response and reported no detection of contaminants in treated water.
Hours later, Reynolds wasn’t the only state representative at the judiciary panel’s meeting wanting to add teeth to the PSC’s oversight of the railroad industry.
“I think this bill is safety over profits,” Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, said of HB 3059, which would enable the PSC to fine railroad operators $100 to $1,000 for each safety and operational violation and review the “books and papers” of a railroad, including by order or subpoena.
“[I]t's becoming an environmental hazard for the people who live around those train wrecks, and we cannot continue to do nothing and expect different results,” Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, said, referring to the East Palestine and Sandstone derailments.
Lane said HB 3059 would help the PSC ensure railroads aren’t charging discriminatory rates and allow her agency to see what resources they commit to maintenance.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, asked Lane whether HB 3059 would be a good measure to adopt “to take on the railroads.”
“Yes, sir. Otherwise, I wouldn't be willing to support this bill considering that it does have some legal issues,” Lane replied.
But committee counsel Zack Viglianco told the panel the bill likely is entirely preempted by federal law and probably would be struck down by a federal court “immediately upon enactment.”
Viglianco cited a 2020 decision from the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals citing past case law that found state or local action is preempted by federal law if it covers matters directly regulated by the federal Surface Transportation Board.
Speaking before the committee earlier in the legislative session, CSX representative Randy Marcus cited the Surface Transportation Board and Federal Railroad Administration in reporting a company lawyer’s opinion that HB 3059 would preempt federal law.
Surface Transportation Board spokesman Michael Booth noted his agency is the “economic regulator” between the two agencies, covering issues like mergers and permits.
“Federal preemption is a complicated legal issue,” Booth said in an email. “In general, if there is a federal law that covers an issue with the national rail system, state and local law may not be enforceable.”
The Federal Railroad Administration, which regulates rail safety, did not respond to requests for comment.
A PSC-submitted fiscal note estimated a $300,000 cost to hire outside legal counsel to defend HB 3059 from a legal challenge expected from railroads in federal court should the bill become law.
“I did not do any research on that,” Lane told the committee. “That just seemed like a reasonable number.”
A case before the U.S. Supreme Court could firm HB 3059’s legal footing in at least one area -- blocked crossings.
In a case filed against CSX, the state of Ohio is asking the court to reverse an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that federal law prevents enforcement of an Ohio law against trains blocking railroad crossings for more than five minutes.
At the PSC’s request, HB 3059 would allow the agency to issue fines or civil penalties for blocking railroad crossings of any public street or highway for longer than 10 minutes. Lawmakers have complained about blocked crossings
“[D]epending on how this case is decided, West Virginia could have a regulatory scheme in effect for railroads,” Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said, speaking in support of HB 3059.
Some of Weld’s fellow committee members said even a legal fight that ended in defeat would be worthwhile.
“Yeah, let’s air it out in the courts,” Sen. Dan Taylor, R-Taylor, said. “Let’s bring as much attention to it as we can.”
“I think that the only way to make sure that we get some attention, like the senator from Taylor said, is to actually pass a bill,” Wakim Chapman said.
But instead of advancing the bill to the full Senate, the committee referred it to the Finance Committee Wednesday, the last day that regular committee meetings were held for the 60-day legislative session which ending at Saturday’s close.
The House of Delegates approved HB 3059 in an 89-3 vote last month.
“All we have to do is look at the accident that happened today at Sandstone and what happened a couple of weeks ago in Ohio [to see] that it's important that we do as much as we can to ensure railroad safety,” Lane told the committee.
Cleanup and profit
The 2015 derailment near Mount Carbon occurred when CSX’s train traversed over a rail with an internal defect, causing the rail to break, according to a Federal Railroad Administration report.
Digital rail flaw test data records showed indications of defects at the point of derailment for two tests in the two months before the derailment, but neither the detection equipment operator nor CSX visually inspected or hand-tested the track, according to the Federal Railroad Administration report.
The result was a derailment that caused a train to spill 362,300 gallons of crude oil, according to a CSX estimate. CSX estimated over 80% of the crude oil burned into the atmosphere, while another roughly 79,000 gallons burned in pool fires or seeped into the ground.
CSX was in cleanup mode again Friday, reporting it was excavating and removing any soil or rock that diesel fuel contacted and would replace it with clean material.
Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said Thursday CSX had environmental contractors sampling water twice per day and monitoring air as a precaution.
Asked if the DEP or the Department of Health and Human Resources were performing any water sampling or air monitoring, Fletcher said the DEP’s role was to ensure CSX was taking all reasonable steps to mitigate impacts from the release and remediate the site appropriately.
Fletcher declined to discuss potential enforcement actions, saying the agency was investigating.
Of the 47 railway incidents in West Virginia reported by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s Office of Hazardous Material Safety since 2014, over three-quarters were attributed to CSX carriers.
CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman said state-level regulation would “create an unworkable patchwork of inconsistent state laws” across the 26 states in which CSX operates in response to a request for comment on HB 3059.
Norfolk Southern did not respond to a request for comment.
CSX and Norfolk Southern have touted recent hires to try to assuage safety concerns.
Bowman said CSX hired over 2,000 new train and engine employees in 2022. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said his company has been on a “hiring spree” since he became CEO in May, with 1,500 more employees than it had last year.
But Shaw declined to commit to doing away with precision-scheduled railroading, guaranteeing paid sick days to all employees or paying for the health care needs of East Palestine residents impacted by last month’s derailment during a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing Thursday. The derailment triggered complaints of nausea, headaches and rashes from some residents weeks after the incident.
“With all due respect, you sound like a politician here, Mr. Shaw,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said during Thursday’s hearing.
Last year, Norfolk Southern announced a new program to buy back up to $10 billion of its common stock. The company reported fourth-quarter record railway operating revenues of $3.2 billion the week before the East Palestine derailment. CSX reported operating income of $6 billion for 2022, up 8% from the previous year.
President Joe Biden signed legislation late last year to force a tentative rail labor agreement and avoid a national strike, a move that disappointed worker advocates in part due to leaving paid sick days out of the deal.
The average operating ratio for CSX, Norfolk Southern and five other major freight railroads fell 11 percentage points from 2011 to 2021, reflecting an increase in net revenue from almost $18 billion to over $28 billion in the same span, per a Government Accountability Office analysis of federal data.
A 2013 West Virginia Department of Transportation state rail plan acknowledged the state’s “low-population density and rugged mountain terrain” pose revenue risks and construction cost issues.
A decade later, as another legislative session dwindled to its end Saturday, West Virginia was short on railroad inspectors and enforcement power.
“I don’t see the sense in letting the railroads keep dictating the way things are done,” Reynolds said.