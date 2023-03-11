Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hours after a CSX train derailed in Summers County, a former CSX conductor rose before a West Virginia legislative committee to keep his bill on track.

“It’s a good vessel for the state of West Virginia to take control and try to fight the safety issues railroads face,” Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, said of House Bill 3059 to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. “They face them because they brought them on themselves.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

