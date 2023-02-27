Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate will consider a bill that allows development and use of connector trails from trail systems for state park and forest recreational facility access by all-terrain and off-road vehicle trail system users.

The Senate Outdoors Recreation Committee advanced that scaled-back version of Senate Bill 468 Monday after considering a more expansive version of the bill earlier this month that sparked opposition from environmental advocates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

