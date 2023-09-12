Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PFAS focus
Buy Now

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola addresses Tuesday’s Joint State Water Oversight Resources Oversight Commission meeting, where he provided an update on state plans to identify and address sources of PFAS.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia legislators got a sense of the daunting difficulties to come with assessing and managing risks from man-made industrial, cancer-causing chemicals targeted by two laws they passed this March.

The Joint State Water Resources Commission heard updates on how state agencies are gauging threats from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, during its interim legislative session meeting.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you