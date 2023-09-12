West Virginia legislators got a sense of the daunting difficulties to come with assessing and managing risks from man-made industrial, cancer-causing chemicals targeted by two laws they passed this March.
The Joint State Water Resources Commission heard updates on how state agencies are gauging threats from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, during its interim legislative session meeting.
Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola addressed his agency’s efforts under House Bill 3189, which requires the DEP to write action plans to identify and address sources of PFAS.
Mandirola stressed the importance of public outreach in action plan preparation, saying officials have discovered “a tremendous amount of information” speaking to locals in places where PFAS have been identified through United States Geological Survey-conducted sampling.
Mandirola recalled a USGS official, while sampling, talked to a man who worked at a water plant and brought up to the official he previously was a volunteer fireman for a department that used a pit for fire training on a former factory site.
That likely will be a crucial piece of information for officials to determine how the water system serving that unidentified area got contaminated, Mandirola observed.
“And there’s not going to be a real easy way to gather that information from doing strictly paperwork research,” Mandirola said.
PFAS have been used in firefighting foam and a wide array of household products, including nonstick cookware, cosmetics and water-resistant fabrics.
Mandirola reported state officials have partnered with 20 nongovernmental organizations, led by the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, to apply for a $1 million grant to support public outreach.
The application was for a United States Environmental Protection Agency Environmental Justice Government to Government grant, West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said after the meeting.
Mandirola said officials would start planning a schedule for outreach in communities after a November meeting of a DEP and Department of Health and Human Resources-launched work group formed in March to evaluate treatment processes and identify funding options for PFAS removal.
Mandirola noted the DEP has contracted with the Geological Survey to collect 106 samples of treated water starting in October at a cost of $401,000 to the DEP, with the Geological Survey contributing $45,000.
The DEP is “going to have to scramble” to cover that cost, Mandirola said, noting HB 3189 doesn’t provide funding and that set-aside money for drinking water funding from the EPA won’t meet the cost.
“We really don’t have any direct funding for this,” Mandirola said.
State officials aim to test 106 additional water systems the state reevaluated after the EPA issued interim updated drinking water health advisories for select PFAS last year much lower than the previous advisories.
The DEP has been eyeing a further-reaching round of testing drinking water after Geological Survey testing revealed 27 public water systems with detectable levels of select PFAS in drinking water.
The DEP and DHHR said in March that 27 out of 37 public water systems sampled showed detectable levels of select PFAS. Of those 27 systems, 19 had PFAS detections above at least one regulatory standard proposed by the EPA.
Water quality advocates have viewed the results as evidence that officials need to act quickly to address PFAS, industrial chemicals that don’t break down in the environment and can build up in the human bloodstream.
HB 3189 requires facilities using PFAS chemicals to monitor and report their use.
Mandirola said a letter was sent to all National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit holders Aug. 28 notifying them of their reporting responsibility under HB 3189. Such permits limit what their holders can discharge. Letters also were sent to all publicly owned treatment works, which collect and treat wastewater, with industrial dischargers to notify them of those dischargers’ responsibility to report under HB 3189, according to Mandirola’s presentation to the commission.
In March, the EPA released proposed its first ever national drinking water standard for PFAS, setting maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS.
The EPA said the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributable to PFAS if fully implemented. The EPA has said it expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
The proposed regulation would require public water systems to monitor for the six PFAS in the standard, notify the public of levels of those PFAS and reduce their levels in drinking water if they exceed the proposed cut-offs.
The Joint State Water Resources panel also received an update from State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree Jr. on implementation of HB 2860, which requires the State Fire Commission to find a method to dispose of used or accumulated and other aqueous film-forming foam or other class B firefighting foams used on flammable liquids.
Tyree said the commission received 95 fire service provider responses across 38 counties to a PFAS-focused survey — a quarter of those that received the survey.
The respondents averaged roughly 120 gallons of the targeted foam per department, Tyree said.
DEP Homeland Security Response Chief Nathan Meadows said the agency asked a disposal company the it contracts with for hazardous waste what it would cost to dispose of the foam. Officials received an estimate of $761,000 to dispose of aqueous film-forming foam, known as AFFF, for the 95 departments that responded to the survey, Meadows said.
Meadows observed that if that average held across 435 departments statewide, the estimate would rise to roughly $3 million.
Meadows said a disposal contractor would containerize the foam and take it to a hazardous waste facility to be incinerated.
State code prohibits use of class B firefighting foam that contains intentionally added PFAS chemicals unless the use occurs in fire prevention or in response to an emergency firefighting operation or the use is for training or testing at a facility that has implemented foam disposal measures.
But Tyree noted the foam is still being used to suppress hydrocarbon fuel fires because it’s more effective in fighting those fires than Class A foams.
Twenty-four states have pursued lawsuits, most of them unresolved, against manufacturers of PFAS contending contamination of water supplies and other natural resources, according to Safer States, an alliance of environmental health organizations.
Despite its toxic PFAS legacy, West Virginia isn’t among those states.
After PFAS used to make Teflon-related products at the Washington Works facility in Wood County discharged into water supplies, people living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
DuPont agreed to pay $10.25 million in 2005 for not reporting violations in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
Chemours has struggled to prevent PFAS exceedances at the Washington Works facility, which it has owned after being spun off from DuPont in 2015, especially during wet weather events.