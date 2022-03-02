The West Virginia Legislature is approaching passing a bill to allow high schoolers who drop out at 17 without then pursuing a GED, have poor attendance or aren’t on track to graduate within five years to still get driver’s licenses.
House Bill 4535 would nix these incentives to stay in school. There is already no education-related prohibition on 18-year-olds getting licenses.
The House of Delegates passed the bill last month, in a 68-25 vote that saw House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, voting no, alongside other Republicans and Democrats, but more members of both parties voting together in the yes column.
The Senate Education Committee chose Tuesday to make it one of the first education bills this legislative session to start moving toward final passage. The session ends next weekend.
Current law already provides significant leeway from the mandate that students stay in school to drive.
West Virginia high schoolers can drop out at 17, except in Cabell or Monroe counties, where they must wait until 18, according to information provided by the state Department of Education.
The following students are generally banned from getting their licenses until they’re 18: Students who drop out without then pursuing a GED; exceed 10 unexcused absences in a row; rack up 15 unexcused absences overall in a school year; or who aren’t making what current law calls “satisfactory academic progress.”
Satisfactory academic progress is defined as completing course work sufficient to graduate within five years, or by age 19, whichever comes first.
But these drop-outs, absent or struggling students have a right to a hearing before a public school or private school official, whichever is applicable.
The school officials can allow students to nonetheless get their licenses due to “circumstances beyond [their] control” -- defined as health, family responsibilities, needing a job to support themselves or others, or anything else that the school officials, in their sole discretion, deem a valid excuse.
Homeschooled students can currently be exempted from the requirements with a signed statement from their parents affirming they are making satisfactory academic progress.
But if lawmakers now pass HB 4535, students will be able to drop out at 17 (in counties other than Cabell or Monroe), not show up to school or just not make satisfactory academic progress and still get their licenses without any exemption from school officials needed.
“Some of those students are taking care of their families,” said Senate Education Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson. “And that’s part of the reason they have poor grades, and we just wanna not punish them because they have to take on so many responsibilities.”
But Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said he wanted to know why other lawmakers were proposing to nix this incentive to do well in school and show up to class.
“Has it been shown not to work?” Romano asked. “Are we still having the same number of kids who are dropping out? I mean, is there any basis to remove this other than the whim of the sponsors of this bill?”
“If a kid ain’t getting a 2.0,” Romano said, “he ain’t going to be anything when he gets out, I don’t care how far he can drive.”
Current law does not require a 2.0, or any minimum particular grade point average, to make “satisfactory academic progress.”
But Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, noted that no one had produced data supporting keeping the incentive.
“Do we have any reason to believe that this actually accomplished the goal?” Karnes asked a state Department of Education legislative liaison. “Do we have studies that show that?”
The liaison, Government Relations Director Drew McClanahan, said no.
“Anecdotally, I think there are schools and districts that have used this to help harness those relationships with students,” McClanahan said.
Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, brought up the fact the legislation didn’t go through the House Education Committee in that chamber. It only went through House Government Organization before passing the full House.
House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, is the bill’s lead sponsor. She briefly left the House floor session Tuesday to advocate for it in Senate Education.
Summers said the request for the bill came from students in a high school civics class.
She said kids aren’t wanting to reach out for academic help because they don’t want to “get in the system.”
“Maybe my siblings are taken from my home because I’m saying I need to be out of school right now, I need to stay home and I need to try to keep our family together,” she said.
Romano responded to Summers’ testimony with a counteroffer that his fellow senators didn’t take up.
“Wouldn’t we be better off to fashion a narrow bill that addresses the kids that just can’t make it through high school?” Romano asked.