Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The critical shortage of correctional officers in West Virginia has put the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation high on the agenda for interim legislative committee meetings starting this weekend at the Capitol in Charleston.

During a 3 p.m. meeting on Sunday, the leaders of the division are set to address the Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you