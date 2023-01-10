The 86th West Virginia Legislature gavels in Wednesday as lawmakers gather to consider action on a range of issues, from “historic” tax cuts promised by the governor to an embattled Department of Health and Human Resources.
Gov. Jim Justice will cap the first day of the session with his State of the State address at 7 p.m. The state has a budget surplus projected to top out at $1.8 billion and Justice said he plans to unveil a plan for historic tax cuts.
The governor’s proposed budget will be one of the first items for lawmakers to tackle. In a meeting with lawmakers Monday, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said the state is in a good financial position, with revenue up 21.2% from this time last year.
“The numbers are eye-popping and they’re historic numbers,” Hardy said.
Hardy said severance tax income was up 113% halfway through the fiscal year, with 70% of that coming from natural gas.
Personal income tax was up 13.6% for the year to date, Hardy said.
“That’s another really good economic marker indicating the obvious: That West Virginians are earning more income and paying more income tax. Clearly that indicates economic growth,” Hardy said.
In addition to handling budgetary issues, lawmakers are also expected to focus on addressing concerns within DHHR early in the session.
Legislation is expected to be introduced that would split the department into three agencies -- the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities -- each with its own cabinet secretary, according to recent comments by newly appointed House Health Committee Chairwoman Amy Summers, R-Taylor, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.
“The Senate is prepared to offer a bill in the very beginning that will break [DHHR] up into three more manageable components. That will be the beginning of the phased changes, if we’re able to do that," Blair said. "There’s a lot of good ideas out there that can make this happen. They’re coming in on a daily basis.”
Issues with DHHR have ranged from critical staffing shortages and improper staff allocation to a lack of transparency and communication between the department and lawmakers. There have been reports of people with disabilities in state care being abused, and lawmakers have described a child welfare crisis, with particular concern over Child Protective Services.
Blair and other leaders in the Senate recently penned a letter to interim Secretary Jeff Coben, who was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice, asking the department to begin addressing concerns immediately.
“We’re going to get the DHHR right. We have that obligation, to be able to get that right for the people of West Virginia,” Blair said.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said reports about the structure and status of the department have spurred the entire state government to action.
“We need to continue that action and we need to keep our foot on the accelerator there, as well,” he said.
Hanshaw applauded the recent changes Justice has made in the department’s leadership, including the appointment of Coben, who took over after Bill Crouch retired in December.
“That needs to continue. That needs to continue at the level of the executive. It needs to continue at the level of the Legislature. We expect to act on that, in some way, very seriously in this legislative session,” Hanshaw said.
The DHHR receives more funding than any other division of state government, Hanshaw said.
“We often talk about the scope and size of the Department of Education with respect to the budget in West Virginia. We say ... that public education is the single largest expenditure in the West Virginia state budget," Hanshaw said. "That’s true, but only if you’re restricted to our general revenue budget. The largest department of government is not education, it’s DHHR by a lot."
Wheeling Hospital’s recent withdrawal from the Public Employees Insurance Agency program also has lawmakers concerned.
Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, announced Thursday that Wheeling Hospital would no longer accept PEIA effective July 1, 2023.
Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, vice chairman of the House Committee on Workforce Development, sent a letter to Justice Friday, urging him to coordinate a meeting of interested parties to discuss the hospital's decision.
In the letter, Reynolds noted that PEIA is the largest health insurance provider in the state, and WVU Medicine's Wheeling Hospital is the only level-three trauma facility in the northern panhandle.
“My constituents, and the residents of the entire northern panhandle, are being severely harmed by this decision, as an extraordinarily high percentage of my constituents rely on PEIA and WVU Medicine for their health care needs," Reynolds wrote. "The taxpayers of West Virginia are getting the short end of the stick because two state-funded entities are at odds with each other."
The Senate likely will launch a bill similar to one that died last year in the House of Delegates that would have provided funding to reimburse providers at 110% the Medicare rate, Blair said.
“Who didn’t see this coming? We did in the Senate,” he said. “If we don’t do something fairly quickly on that, that is going to be contagious. Mark my words, my name is Craig Blair. It is going to be contagious. You’re going to see other hospitals and providers stop taking PEIA. And that cannot happen.”