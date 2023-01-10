Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Day before the Session Starts
Buy Now

Members of the House of Delegates get a look inside the House chambers Tuesday before the start of the legislative session Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The 86th West Virginia Legislature gavels in Wednesday as lawmakers gather to consider action on a range of issues, from “historic” tax cuts promised by the governor to an embattled Department of Health and Human Resources.

Gov. Jim Justice will cap the first day of the session with his State of the State address at 7 p.m. The state has a budget surplus projected to top out at $1.8 billion and Justice said he plans to unveil a plan for historic tax cuts.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you