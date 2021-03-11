The bill that would initially offer money to any parents who remove their children from public schools, and would later grow to subsidize any family that never intended to use public schools at all, has almost passed the West Virginia Legislature.
It’s now heading to the floor of the full Senate, likely to pass next week.
The legislation (House Bill 2013) would provide an estimated $4,600 per student, per year to every family for alternative education expenses, like private school tuition, online education programs and books. The allowed list of expenses is nearly unlimited.
The House of Delegates passed the legislation a week ago, after it retracted an earlier version of the bill.
This week, both Senate committees it was assigned to passed it, with Republicans rejecting Democratic senators’ proposed amendments.
Some of the proposals echoed amendments that Democrats failed to pass in the House. Those included trying to ban West Virginia private schools, which are overwhelmingly Christian schools, that receive these vouchers from discriminating against or rejecting students due to their religion or disability, and trying to exclude wealthier families from receiving these vouchers.
“Now he’s wanting to discriminate himself,” said Sen. Mike Azinger, criticizing Sen. Mike Romano for proposing the wealthy family exclusion amendment right after proposing the anti-discrimination amendment.
“Wealthy folks themselves pay property taxes and every other tax,” said Azinger, R-Wood.
“Rich people don’t face a lot of discrimination,” replied Romano, D-Harrison. “I don’t think they face any discrimination.”
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh and the administrator of Victory Baptist Academy, a Christian school, spoke against adding anti-discrimination protections to ensure that mentally and physically disabled students have access to private schools.
“There’s no way that many of these church schools have the facilities for many children with disabilities to be able to function and utilize the different facilities,” Roberts said. He said parts of his own school aren’t Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
After Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, resigned from the Senate Education Committee, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, named Roberts the vice chairman.
“What we’re trying to do,” Roberts said in that committee Tuesday, “is open this up so we can help the children who are falling through the cracks, for all the various reasons that the children don’t fit in the box. So let’s give them freedom and not base it on income.”
“I am very proud to support this bill,” Roberts said Thursday in Senate Finance, where he also serves. He has sponsored past bills that would’ve legalized similar non-public school vouchers.
In both committees this week, he strongly advocated for the bill, then asked the committee chairman, under the Senate’s conflict of interest rule, whether he should vote.
Each time, the committee chairman said he must.
Romano’s proposed anti-discrimination amendment, which would’ve also banned discrimination on the basis of sex, may have also protected against, by extension, discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Statements on most of the state’s largest Protestant private school websites describe homosexuality as a sin.
Some schools bar gay students. The handbook at Roberts’ school said, back in 2019, that students could be kicked out for being gay. The school’s website currently says the handbook is being updated. But Roberts is just one among a supermajority of Republicans, in both chambers, who have backed this bill.
It now heads to the floor of the full Senate. If senators don’t amend it there, that will mean that when the Senate likely passes it next week, it won’t have to go back to the House and will instead head straight to Republican Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.