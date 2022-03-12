The West Virginia Legislature finished its work in repealing the state’s 71-year-old soda tax Saturday, the last day of the 2022 Legislative Session.
The House of Delegates adopted Senate Bill 533 in a 94-0 vote Saturday evening, setting in motion the repeal of the tax in July 2024. The Senate later agreed to technical changes made by the House, sending the bill to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.
The tax is applicable to bottled soft drinks, soft drink syrups and dry mixtures used to make soft drinks.
Since its inception in 1951, the revenue collected from the tax has gone to the West Virginia University School of Medicine. When the tax was established, it was meant to fund construction of a new health sciences center and university hospital for WVU.
WVU’s School of Medicine moved into the Health Sciences Building in 1957, and the university’s hospital opened in 1960.
WVU annually receives $14 million from the tax.
To compensate WVU for the lost funding, the state has allocated $14 million to the school from state insurance tax revenue.
In addition to WVU, Marshall University’s School of Medicine will receive $5.5 million in insurance tax revenue, and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will receive $3.9 million.