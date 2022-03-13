The Republican-dominated West Virginia Legislature failed to pass Saturday a bill restricting certain race "concepts" in public and charter schools.
The Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 498 as the clock struck midnight, signaling the end of this year's regular legislative session and the death of all bills that had not yet passed both chambers in the same form. However, Senate Clerk Lee Cassis said, through a Senate spokeswoman, that the bill didn't make it.
The vote occurred over protestations from Democrats. Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, made a motion for the previous question, a maneuver that cuts off debate, allowing the last-second vote. But it was a moment too late.
The bill came up in the waning minutes, which were also packed with an abortion bill and a broad "school choice" bill.
The Senate did pass, much earlier Saturday, another bill stressing that parents can inspect books in their children's classrooms.
This legislative session's heated debate over the "critical race theory" controversy began early last month with House Bill 4011.
Critical race theory, or CRT, isn’t listed in West Virginia’s statewide K-12 public education learning standards. Local curricula can add onto the state standards.
Generally speaking, CRT is a way of analyzing society and history and the role of racism in it. Nationally, CRT has become a bugbear among conservatives, and multiple state legislatures have pushed similar legislation.
HB 4011 would have required public and charter schools to post online all curricula or employee training materials concerning “nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias, or any combination of these concepts with other concepts.”
That legislation sparked opposition from those who said it could dissuade accurate teaching of the role of race in U.S. history and current events. Furthermore, some delegates criticized it as simply unworkable.
HB 4011 was sidelined in the House of Delegates and died there. But the House and Senate had tried to pass two, narrower bills by Saturday's end.
These bills still attracted similar criticism as HB 4011 in legislative chambers that, together, only include four Black lawmakers:
Senate Bill 498
SB 498 said public school systems, charter schools, the state Department or Board of Education “or any employee of the aforementioned entities, within the scope of his or her employment, may not require or otherwise compel a student, teacher, administrator, or other employee to affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the following concepts.”
It then listed these forbidden concepts:
- “One race is inherently, morally, or intellectually superior;”
- Someone by virtue of their race “is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously;”
- Someone “should be discriminated against” due to race;
- Someone’s “moral character is determined” by their race;
- Someone “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.”
But it would have allowed “discussion of those concepts in theory as part of an academic course;” and discussion and debate “regarding race and its impact on historical or current events, including the causes of those current or historical events.”
Finally, it said students, parents and workers could file complaints if they believed the bill was violated, and it would have required annual reporting to the Legislature “of each substantiated complaint.”
The House passed it 75-24 Friday. That vote was almost party line, except delegates Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, and Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, voted with the Democrats against it and Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, was absent.
The Senate voted 22-10 to pass it, but the vote came too late. All Democrats present voted against, joined by Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur. Absent were Sens. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
Senate Bill 704
Senate Bill 704 would stress that parents and guardians have the right to inspect any books and other curricula used in their own children’s classrooms — not just about race or sex, but about math, social studies and other subjects.
The House passed it 74-26 Thursday. All 22 Democrats voted no, joined by Republicans Rowan; Josh Booth, R-Wayne; Mark Dean, R-Mingo; and Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming.
The Senate passed it 27-7 Saturday, meaning the 11 Democrats split on it.
Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, was the only Republican to vote no. He was joined by six Democrats.
The five Democrats who voted yes were Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier; Bob Beach, D-Monongalia; Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam; Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha; and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
Now, Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, must decide whether to sign or veto it.