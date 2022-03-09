The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee passed this week a bill that would put public employees who file official grievances and lose at risk of having to pay up to $1,000, if the administrative law judge hearing the grievance finds it "lacked any basis in fact or law."
Currently, an administrative law judge oversees the hearing at the final level of the Public Employees Grievance Board process and issues rulings.
Grievances are an opportunity for public employees, including teachers and state employees, to win disputes against their employers without having to sue in court. The process can be faster and less expensive for workers than filing a lawsuit, though either side can appeal to the courts.
The bill would allow administrative law judges to order workers to pay up to $1,000 in attorney’s fees to the government agency they lost the grievance against, or vice versa.
The judge could order this if he or she concludes the losing side “presented a grievance or defense which lacked any basis in fact or law, was not brought in good faith, or was brought with malice or wrongful purpose, including, but not limited to, delay or harassment.”
The legislation, Senate Bill 230, would also bar workers from filing grievances over actions their employees take “related to declared states of preparedness or states of emergency.” That includes West Virginia’s declared state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred multiple workplace changes.
“When there is a state of emergency and the governor issues an executive order that he's authorized by law to enter, what the order says is not grievable,” under the bill, said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan. He ran the legislation through his committee before it reached the House.
The bill would also ban grievances “relating to the protected classes” under the state Human Rights Act. The Human Rights Commission has its own hearing process.
The legislation would also add facets making the quasi-judicial grievance process more like a regular lawsuit.
Those additions include the ability for both sides to file motions to dismiss, default victories if required response times are missed and the right to ask administrative law judges for time extensions — instead of both sides having to agree on that.
House Judiciary passed the legislation 13-12 Monday, sending it to the full House of Delegates floor. Six Republican delegates voted with Democrats against the bill: Austin Haynes, R-Fayette; David Kelly, R-Tyler; Ty Nestor, R-Randolph; Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha; Ken Reed, R-Berkeley; and Steve Westfall, R-Jackson.
The bill was not on the committee's agenda posted online before the meeting began.
Delegate Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, said the grievance process was created to be a “fair and equitable and expeditious resolution of disputes."
"It was never intended to have punitive damages such as a loser-pay," Brown said. "All that does is have a chilling effect on your constituents, all of our constituents, for bringing forth legitimate grievances that could be perceived by one person, the [administrative law judge] to fit in one of those three categories as having an legitimate purpose.”
Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, disagreed. He said the bill would deter employees from dragging out baseless grievances against their taxpayer-funded employers to the third and final level of the grievance process.
"The taxpayers are taking that burden," Burkhammer said.
Grievance rulings have included one, in 2020, that the Kanawha County school system’s selection of South Charleston High’s then-principal was, more likely than not, tainted by bias and discrimination; and one, in 2019, granting partial victory to Boone County school workers who objected to substantial pay and benefit cuts.
Administrative law judge rulings can, under both current law and the bill, be appealed to the courts. That could continue the fight over attorney fees.
If an employee wins in the courts, they have the chance there to force their employer to pay their “court costs and reasonable attorney’s fees,” for the cost of the court appeal only. But it doesn’t work the other way around if the employer wins at that stage.
When the Senate pushed a similar bill last year, but without a cap on how much in attorneys fees administrative law judges could order workers to pay, Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, argued that whether a grievance “lacked any basis in fact or law” was a matter of the administrative law judge’s opinion.
Yet Romano noted that opinion could force paying these fees.
That bill, unlike this year's, never made it past House Judiciary.
Trump said this year's bill "is designed to make the grievance process more efficient for state employees who have legitimate grievances, and to weed out those which are not."