The West Virginia Legislature finished passing Saturday a bill that would require public school administrators to review at least 15 minutes of footage from each special education classroom at least every 90 days.
Both chambers passed Senate Bill 261 unanimously. The House of Delegates did so Thursday, and the Senate did Saturday.
The 2019 state law that mandated cameras in these classrooms specifically forbids “regular” or “continual” monitoring of the footage. If Gov. Jim Justice signs SB 261, that prohibition would be nixed.
The bill would also lift the mandate that schools delete the footage after a certain time.
Additionally, the legislation would extend from 90 days to 365 the minimum amount of footage the school must retain at any time, allowing those viewing the footage to go back further upon suspicion of an incident. But that increased footage retention requirement only applies to camera systems replaced or installed after April 1 of this year.
Public schools statewide already were required to install these cameras under the 2019 law, which passed amid special education abuse allegations in the Berkeley County school system.
That law allowed parents and guardians of students involved in alleged incidents, such as bullying, abuse or neglect, to view the videos. Incidents are defined under that law as suspicions raised by parents, guardians, teachers or aides.
This new legislation, alongside a couple of other related bills this year, came in the wake of this year’s lawsuits and criminal charges alleging that some Kanawha County teachers and aides abused special education students. The 2019 law provided the central evidence for each ongoing Kanawha civil lawsuit and criminal case: footage of the alleged abuse.
SB 261's lead sponsor was Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha.