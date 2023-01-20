Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Presiding over a fast track

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, looks out across the Senate floor during a session Friday. The Senate concurred with minor changes the House of Delegates made to two bills the Senate passed last week without releasing the bill text first, making them unavailable for public review.  

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Two bills that would expand the powers of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are headed to the governor’s desk, just over a week after the Senate approved them before making the bill text public.

The Senate on Friday morning advanced Senate Bills 161 and 162 to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk after signing off, without opposition or debate, on minor changes made by the House of Delegates on Thursday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you