West Virginia lawmakers got a direct entreaty from the head of the state Department of Environmental Protection last week to shore up the agency’s funding for gas and oil well inspectors.
“I can’t stress the importance I think this means for the state of West Virginia or the oil and gas program,” DEP Secretary Harold Ward told a panel of state legislators last week.
Ward was telling the House Finance Committee about his hope that lawmakers pass legislation instituting a permit fee that adds $2.1 million in revenue for his agency to address a funding shortfall for the DEP Office of Oil and Gas.
The Office of Oil and Gas is charged with monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia. The office manages the state’s abandoned well-plugging and reclamation program and is charged with making sure surface and groundwater are protected from gas and oil operations.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in permit fee revenue. A staff of inspectors was slashed in half to nine inspectors responsible for oversight of what the agency has said are over 70,000 oil and gas wells statewide.
“[W]e need a more permanent funding solution,” Ward told the House Finance Committee.
But the DEP and environmental, royalty and surface owner advocates have made the same point in past legislative sessions to no avail.
With a quarter of the 2023 regular legislative session already over, state lawmakers have prioritized legislation benefiting the gas and oil industry rather than bills that would give the Office of Oil and Gas a funding boost.
One of the first two bills signed into law this session, passed by the Senate on the session’s second day before the text of the bill was made public, allows the Division of Natural Resources to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration.
West Virginia’s gas and oil industry welcomed Senate Bill 162, which proponents say will add to the state’s momentum toward securing what could be a gas-fired hydrogen energy and economic development hub in a federal funding competition.
On Wednesday, a day after Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 162 into law, the Senate Economic Development Committee advanced a bill that would direct the Department of Economic Development secretary to identify and designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.
Meanwhile, the House and Senate energy committees haven’t yet taken up bills designed to bolster Office of Oil and Gas funding.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee didn’t consider any bills at its meeting Thursday, instead hearing presentations on electric grid stability from utilities American Electric Power and FirstEnergy and PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia.
That committee’s chair, Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, has introduced two bills that would address the Office of Oil and Gas funding shortfall. SB 13 would charge a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged wells that produce 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas per day, which a fiscal note attached to the bill estimated would raise $1.38 million per year. That would allow the Office of Oil and Gas to bring back nine field staff reduced in 2020 due to insufficient revenue.
Smith also has introduced SB 448, which would dedicate 0.75% of oil and gas severance tax to the office.
Bills introduced by Smith that would have imposed the $100 annual oversight fee and dedicated 1.5% of oil and gas severance tax to the office died last year. The former passed the Senate, getting further than the latter. Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd spoke out against the former, saying the fee was too onerous.
DEP officials told state lawmakers last year the Office of Oil and Gas needed $1.3 million more annually just to get back to previous staffing levels advocates say were already inadequate.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved a bill Tuesday with a $1.3 million figure attached to it — but not for the Office of Oil and Gas. The committee signed off on a bill that would make West Virginia responsible for licensing, inspection and enforcement of medical, academic and industrial uses of certain radioactive materials.
The state would take over that responsibility from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which inspired the bill by noting at a September interim legislative session meeting that West Virginia could take over regulation from the commission of certain uses of radioactive materials.
The commission collected $1.3 million from licensees in fiscal year 2021, according to a commission representative at the September meeting.
“[W]e would like to keep that $1.3 million local,” committee counsel Robert Akers said Tuesday in explaining the intent of HB 2896, which was led in sponsorship by committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder Dave McMahon wants to see the DEP’s well inspection unit double what it used to be rather than just be restored to the old status quo, citing concerns about well methane pollution.
McMahon cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted to the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
The Department of Environmental Protection’s budgeted full-time equivalent positions have decreased 6.5% since 2017, according to a DEP budget presentation to the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the Senate Finance Committee that the agency’s response to understaffing has been contracting out projects to private industry, noting the agency has relied on outside contractors to plug wells with federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding.
Beefing up DEP staff to tackle that task would force the agency to pare back down after the federal funding expired, Mandirola predicted.
Orphaned wells leak oil and other harmful chemicals that contaminate groundwater, hurt wildlife, lower property values and emit methane.
West Virginia had the sixth-largest estimated number of orphaned wells in the country in 2020, heightening the stakes for the state to capitalize on the available Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for well reclamation.
But the DEP’s approach has prompted criticism from some well cleanup proponents that the state is poorly positioned to implement the funding.
They fear the DEP’s shortage of inspectors and reliance on contractors to carry out the reclamation responsibilities and choose which wells are plugged will compromise cleanup oversight.