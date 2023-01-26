Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Legislative priorities

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, fast-tracked a bill cheered by the same gas and oil industry whose wells the state Department of Environmental Protection says it needs more inspectors to monitor.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia lawmakers got a direct entreaty from the head of the state Department of Environmental Protection last week to shore up the agency’s funding for gas and oil well inspectors.

“I can’t stress the importance I think this means for the state of West Virginia or the oil and gas program,” DEP Secretary Harold Ward told a panel of state legislators last week.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you