Last year, West Virginia lawmakers created an unelected board that can bypass elected county boards of education to open charter schools.
They also legalized two statewide online-only charter schools that can enroll up to 10% of the state’s public school students and generally allowed charters to expand faster.
On Tuesday, the Republican-dominated Legislature reiterated its support for charter schools — publicly funded institutions that are nonetheless freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules, and can be entirely overseen by unelected boards and private management companies.
The Senate Education Committee advanced, on a voice vote with some dissent, a bill to create a “Charter Schools Stimulus Fund.”
Senate Bill 644 says the fund would be for organizations trying to start charters “that may not otherwise have the resources” for start-up costs or building renovations.
The state Professional Charter School Board, the unelected charter approval board created last year, would administer the fund. Gov. Jim Justice appointed its members, and the Senate confirmed them.
The bill says applicants for the funding must “attest to or demonstrate that” they aren’t “working with or financed by any organization that has started or financed other charter schools to the degree that facilitating and starting charter schools is a significant portion of the organization’s purpose.”
These applicants could receive up to $200,000. The funding source hasn’t yet been identified.
Also Tuesday, the House of Delegates passed onto the Senate a bill that House Education Committee Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, said is in response to the preliminary injunction blocking the state’s first five planned charter schools from opening in the fall.
Ellington said House Bill 4019 extends current legal deadlines to possibly allow the charters to still open this fall, if the injunction is lifted or overturned by the new deadlines. The House passed it 75-20.
The only Republicans who voted “no” were Mark Dean, R-Mingo and a public school principal; Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha and a former public school teacher; George Miller, R-Morgan and a retired public schools maintenance supervisor; Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming; and Chris Toney, R-Raleigh and a public school bus driver.
Three of the House’s 22 Democrats — Ed Evans, D-McDowell; Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha; and Cody Thompson, D-Randolph — and two of its 78 Republicans — Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, and Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock — were absent.
The bill says “the primary round of public charter school student enrollment applications, lottery and enrollment shall conclude on May 15.”
It also says the oversight contract between each charter’s individual governing board and the Professional Charter School Board must be finalized by that date.
Four of the five charters the Professional Charter School Board has approved to open in West Virginia will be run day-to-day by companies the charter laws call “education service providers.” One will be run by the publicly traded company Stride Inc., formerly K12 Inc., while three will be run by Accel Schools, part of a private international firm founded by the same man who founded K12 Inc.
None of the people who applied to open charters next school year applied to locally elected county school boards, which oversee the regular county public school systems that must financially compete with charters for enrollment.