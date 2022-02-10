Partisan politics could take on a greater role — or at least a more obvious one — in West Virginia education under two proposals moving through the House of Delegates.
The House Education Committee advanced Thursday a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow county board of education candidates to place their political party, if any, on the ballot. Currently, local school board races are nonpartisan.
Also Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a different proposed constitutional amendment, which House Education advanced last month, that would give state lawmakers the final say over all state Board of Education policies. Those policies include, among many other things, the statewide requirements for what students must learn in English, math, science, social studies and other subjects.
If the full House and then the Senate pass these proposed constitutional amendments, they would go before voters in this year’s general election, which is required for constitutional amendments.
The proposed amendment (House Joint Resolution 106) to start partisan school board races would not affect this year’s school board races.
The proposal comes as Republicans have become hegemonic in West Virginia politics in legislative, statewide and national positions. They have supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, hold all statewide political offices and have four of the current five seats in Congress.
“I think the worst thing we can do is interject any of the Washington politics or state politics or county politics, in many cases, into anything that affects our kids,” said Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, and one of the only six Democrats on the 25-member House Education Committee.
“This will make politics the primary reason to vote for a board member,” said Ric Griffith, D-Wayne.
“I think many good people will not run because they don’t wanna run partisan,” Griffith said. “Voters generally don’t research candidates.”
Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, spun that as a reason to support the amendment.
“I’ve heard a lot of comments in here today that, ‘We know these people, we don’t need to know if they have an R or a D, we know ’em, they’re in our community,’” he said.
“We,” Longanacre said, stressing that word, “may know them because we thrive on politics, we’re political junkies, we like to read the news, we like to read about the people, we like to know what’s going on. But I will remind you guys that we are a representative republic because the voters don’t have the time. They’re not political junkies, many of them, unfortunately. They have families, they have jobs, sometimes two jobs.”
“I would like to know what the political leanings and the value and the ideologies are of our school board members,” he said. “It’s no different. We do it for our city councils, we do it for our county commissions.”
Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi, R-Logan, said, “That little letter, R, D, I, whatever, will make it easier to identify what they stand for ... I want people to know exactly what they’re getting.”
The committee advanced the proposal in a voice vote, with a few nays heard. It now heads to House Judiciary.
House Judiciary also advanced in a voice vote the amendment to give lawmakers the final say over all state school board policies. If there was any dissent, it was inaudible in the audio stream of the committee meeting.
Unlike county boards, the state board is unelected. Governors appoint that board’s nine voting members to nine-year terms.
The state Senate gets to confirm or reject those appointments, but once confirmed, those board members can’t be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.
The state board can overrule elected county school boards. Unlike other state agencies, the state board doesn’t have to send its rules to elected lawmakers for their approval or rejection.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association union, was the only non-legislative staff member called up Thursday to speak on the proposal. He said there’s a reason the state board was walled off from politics, calling it the “fourth branch of government.”
“Just for the record, there is no fourth branch of government,” said Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock.
“I think it’s time to set the record straight,” he said.