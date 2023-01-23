Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A West Virginia legislative committee has advanced a bill that would significantly lengthen the appointment terms for members of the advisory body to the director of the state Division of Natural Resources.

Senate Bill 202 would set the length of all terms for appointees to the Natural Resources Committee to seven years, just two years after the Legislature slashed the length of appointee terms from that allotment.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

