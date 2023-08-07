West Virginia is suddenly poised to add a new state park.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Sunday afternoon a plan for West Virginia to open its 36th state park on the northern shore of Summersville Lake, in Nicholas County.
The planned Summersville Lake State Park would be developed through a public-private partnership, Justice declared. Last year, the Legislature approved House Bill 4408, which controversially allowed the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third- party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Watoga State Park, in Pocahontas County.
Justice included official establishment of the park as a legislative priority in his special session call released just 30 minutes before the start of the session he convened Sunday afternoon.
The House of Delegates suspended a state constitutional provision requiring that bills be read three separate days to pass House Bill 124, which would officially establish the park in an 83-0 vote Sunday. The Senate’s version of the legislation, Senate Bill 1024, advanced to a second reading Sunday.
The northern shore of Summersville Lake, the state’s largest lake, would be the home of a 177-acre park off U.S. 19, according to the Justice administration’s plan. His administration said over 1 million visitors enjoy water sports annually at the lake, which opened in 1966.
“It is my belief that the US 19 corridor is on the cusp of the new future for tourism in West Virginia,” Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, said in a House floor address supporting HB 124 before it sailed through the chamber.
Commerce Secretary James Bailey said in a statement the state would develop the site to make it “the nation’s premier outdoor adventure park.”
Planned amenities include climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial camping, cabins and more, the Justice administration said.
The Division of Natural Resources will host a public meeting “in the near future” to receive input from the public, the administration announced. An event will be held in the near future to officially designate the park and open it to the public, per the administration.
Private property being developed by the DNR adjoins a little over a mile of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property boundary, according to Brian Maka, Corps Huntington District public affairs officer.
Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said officials were looking forward to spending “the next couple of months” gathering input from West Virginians about potential amenities to be added in Nicholas County.
Environmental and park advocates have been wary of plans to expand recreation at state parks and forests, fearing the state will compromise the natural character of the sites. Many advocates opposed HB 4408, fearing it would lead to casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, narrowing their appeal.
Officials from the state departments of Commerce and Tourism lobbied legislators to support the bill, contending it would encourage private investment.
Robert Beanblossom, who retired as a district administrator in the Division of Natural Resources in 2015 after 42 years in the agency, said Monday he remains skeptical of any private investment in state parks.
Beanblossom has said the state has long failed to incorporate sufficient public input into park management. He said he would like to see comprehensive master plans for each state park and forest developed by qualified firms in a process that includes public hearings and input.
Jillian Welsh, communications coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council, said the range of activities state officials envision for the new park indicate a commitment to promoting outdoor recreation and tourism.
But Welsh added that the impact of park development on the environment must be studied, noting that more visitors and new facilities could disrupt the site’s natural balance.
“We must ensure that any changes consider the environment and keep the park’s beauty intact for the long term,” Welsh said in an email.
In March, the Legislature passed HB 3370, which allows up to $5 million from the State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund to be used as loan insurance for any project under a newly established State Parks Enhancement Loan Insurance Program.
The program allows development projects pursued by a private entity partnering with the DNR to operate on Army Corps of Engineers property, state park and resort property, and any other property under DNR jurisdiction or “on a hybrid tourism destination.”
West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Lucia Valentine previously called HB 3370 an example of legislators “prioritizing the asks of private investors over the public good.”
“Most taxpayers likely do not want their tax dollars to go to state-funded loan insurance to a for-profit,” Valentine said in an email.
In its 2021-22 annual report, the DNR reported outstanding needs exceeding $147 million in estimated costs including infrastructure replacement, renovations, equipment purchases and improving “high-use revenue centers.”
But the DNR called fiscal year 2022 “an incredible one” for the state’s park system regarding self-generated revenue.
The DNR reported gross operating revenues exceeding $32.8 million, outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by over 18%. Gross operating revenues from retail sales surpassed $4.2 million, outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by more than 42%.
Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby told lawmakers during last year’s regular legislative session that revenue from the state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021. Ruby said the state was eyeing more investments from private vendors, recalling a $500,000 private investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park she suggested resulted in increased park occupancy.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser has pointed to state-reported increases in state park visits in recent years to argue people are coming to West Virginia’s state parks for nature-centered recreation opportunities they already provide.