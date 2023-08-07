Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

New state park planned

West Virginia is poised to get a new state park: the planned Summersville Lake State Park in Nicholas County.

 WV STATE PARKS | Courtesy photo

West Virginia is suddenly poised to add a new state park.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Sunday afternoon a plan for West Virginia to open its 36th state park on the northern shore of Summersville Lake, in Nicholas County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

