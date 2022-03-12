The West Virginia Senate significantly widened the scope of a rare earth elements bill just prior to passing it on the last day of the legislative session, adding to it a provision allowing counties to impose amusement tax.
The Senate in a 30-4 vote approved House Bill 4025 after adopting the amendment proposed by Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, and Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.
HB 4025 would provide a five-year exemption from severance tax starting July 1 for extracting rare earth elements and critical minerals.
The amendment added on the Senate floor allows county commissions to collect an amusement tax of up to 2% of the admission price on any public amusement or entertainment within their counties for private profit.
The amendment stipulates that counties may not impose an amusement tax in municipalities that already have one under state code.
“We have a rare opportunity here to make a bill a much better bill,” Smith punned.
HB 4025’s initial momentum came as lawmakers aimed to encourage extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security. There is a high concentration of those valuable substances in acid mine drainage.
The severance tax exemption provided for in HB 4025 would apply to all extraction of rare earth elements from any mining process, not just mine drainage.
A fiscal note for HB 4025 says that exempting “rare earth minerals” would not negatively affect state general revenue funding.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices, as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems. Rare earths are also often vital components of renewable energy materials.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 defining critical minerals as essential to U.S. economic and national security.
The United States had 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth elements in reserve as of January 2021 — 3% of China’s total reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
West Virginia Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz argued in committee meetings before lawmakers last year that rare earth recovery efforts could be a long-term economic solution for the state.
The institute has been assessing the feasibility of scaling up acid mine drainage treatment technology to support a nationwide supply chain of rare earth elements and critical minerals.
Ziemkiewicz told legislators that U.S. efforts to get ahead in the rare earths market has created an opportunity for West Virginia to supply rare earth elements and critical materials for the rest of the nation.
The state code in which HB 4025 would carve out the severance tax exemption imposes a 4% tax on the gross value of natural resource production.
A state Department of Revenue fiscal note for HB 4025 predicts that a proposed exemption applying only to “rare earth minerals” would not negatively affect state General Revenue Fund collections.
HB 4025 defines rare earth elements as only yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium and scandium.
HB 4025 defines critical minerals as only aluminum, antimony, arsenic, barite, bauxite, beryllium, bismuth, cesium, chromium, cobalt, fluorspar, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, indium, iridium, lithium, magnesium, manganese, nickel, niobium, osmium, palladium, platinum, potash, rhenium, rhodium, rubidium, ruthenium, strontium, tantalum, tin, titanium, tungsten, uranium, vanadium, zinc and zirconium.
Smith noted the language of the amendment adopted by the Senate comes from Senate Bill 64, which passed the Senate in a 26-7 vote before stalling in the House Finance Committee.
The bill now goes before the House of Delegates to consider concurring with the Senate’s amendment.
The House passed HB 4025 in its original form in a 94-4 vote last month.