The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee passed Thursday a bill to end the state's soda tax in July 2024. The tax has been in place since 1951.
The revenue from that tax — a penny for every 16.9 fluid ounce soda and other rates for bulk syrup and other ingredients — all goes to West Virginia University's schools of medicine, dentistry, nursing and related programs.
This legislation, Senate Bill 533, would redirect insurance tax revenue to fill the hole from the soft drink tax elimination. That insurance tax revenue currently goes into the state's general fund.
Between now and the July 2024 soda tax elimination, the soda tax proceeds would go into the general fund, while the redirected insurance tax revenue would go to WVU Health Sciences.
After July 2024, the bill would still guarantee that redirected annual insurance tax revenue to WVU, but the state would lose the general fund revenue from soda.
Senate Finance counsel Jeff Johnson said the soda tax generates about $14 million annually, which is how much insurance tax revenue the bill would transfer to WVU.
The bill also would provide $5.5 million annually for Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and $3.9 million annually for the freestanding School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, but Johnson said that wouldn't be new money.
"All three schools would remain whole," Johnson said.
WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop told the committee that "in discussions with leadership internally at WVU and with legislative leadership, it was expressed strongly to us that there was a desire, for a number of reasons, to eliminate the soda tax."
"And so what we came back and said is, 'What's important to us is that we be made whole with a dedicated funding stream,'" Alsop said. "So we are supportive of this legislation."
The bill wasn't referenced to the Senate Education or Senate Health and Human Resources committees, so it now goes straight to the Senate floor. If passed there, the bill would then go to the House of Delegates.