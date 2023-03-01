Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would allow the development of connector trails from existing private trail systems to give all-terrain vehicle users access to state park and forest recreational facilities.

The Senate advanced Senate Bill 468 to the House of Delegates without debate in a 29-4 vote Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

