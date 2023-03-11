Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pictured is West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, whose committee amended a bill aimed at boosting support for the state's short-staffed oil and gas inspection unit by capping how much severance tax-derived funding can be allocated for that unit.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill that would boost revenue for the state’s understaffed, underfunded gas and oil industry inspection unit, but the bill didn’t get through the chamber without a key limit on funding support.

The Senate on Friday passed House Bill 3110, three days after the Senate Finance Committee set a $1.2 million cap on how much funding could be allocated annually from a severance tax-derived funding source for the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas to regulate the gas and oil industry.

