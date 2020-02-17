WV Senate approves $5.6 million in pay raises for judges

With little fanfare, the West Virginia Senate on Monday approved a $5.6 million pay raise for magistrates and judges throughout the state.
The proposed pay increases now go to the House of Delegates, where the bill died last year in the House Judiciary Committee.
If it becomes law, Senate Bill 597 would provide a roughly 15.5 percent raise for magistrates, Supreme Court justices, and circuit judges, and a 17 percent pay raise for family court judges.
If it’s approved by the House and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, the measure would be the first pay raise for judges since 2011.
The Senate approved the bill by a vote of 29-3. Sens. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia; Eric Tarr, R-Putnam; and Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, voted against it. Sens. Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, and Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, were absent from the vote.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was the only senator to speak during debate on the bill. He said West Virginia’s rate of pay for judges is in the bottom five of the 55 United States territories and states.
“When you go to court, you expect to have a high level of person judging your case,” Woelfel said. “In most cases, the compensation package that’s available to our magistrates, family court judges and circuit judges is relevant when it comes to attracting top talent to those positions.”
The pay raises, in total, will cost taxpayers $5,630,670 annually, according to a fiscal note prepared by the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The pay raises would take effect over the next two years, on July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, respectively.
West Virginia’s five Supreme Court justices currently make $136,000 a year. If the bill becomes law, justices would be paid $160,901 annually.
There are 75 circuit judges in West Virginia, each of whom is paid $126,000 a year. If the bill becomes law, their salaries would increase to $149,070.
Family court judges would be paid $113,930. Right now, there are 47 family court judges. They make $94,500 per year.
Magistrates throughout the state, who make $57,500, would be paid $68,038. There are 158 magistrates in West Virginia.
Magistrates’ salaries formerly were based on the populations of the counties in which they preside, but the Legislature altered their pay to a flat salary in 2017.
The West Virginia Judicial Compensation Commission, a five-member panel established in 2016, put together a report in 2018 that recommended the pay increases.