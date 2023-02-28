Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate on Monday approved a bill that would allow county commissions to extend tax increment financing projects by 15 years.

The Senate voted 27-6, with one absence, to approve House Bill 3340, which was advanced last week by the House of Delegates. Voting against the bill were Sens. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio; Robert Karnes, R-Randolph; Patrick Martin, R-Lewis; Mark Maynard, R-Wayne; Randy Smith, R-Tucker; and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

