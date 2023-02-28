The West Virginia Senate on Monday approved a bill that would allow county commissions to extend tax increment financing projects by 15 years.
The Senate voted 27-6, with one absence, to approve House Bill 3340, which was advanced last week by the House of Delegates. Voting against the bill were Sens. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio; Robert Karnes, R-Randolph; Patrick Martin, R-Lewis; Mark Maynard, R-Wayne; Randy Smith, R-Tucker; and Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
The bill will now go to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.
Tax increment financing allows counties or cities to designate special economic development zones and then use the projected increase in tax revenue that would be gained by developing the property as collateral to finance 30-year bonds to pay for the project.
The bill would allow county commissions to extend those bonds by 15 years. It also removes language that allows municipalities to have a say in whether the bonds could be extended, which was a cause for concern among some lawmakers.
Martin attempted to amend the bill to give that voice back to the state’s municipalities.
“What my amendment does is simply ... put back in the language that, in order to approve this TIF district, the cities would have to agree to it," Martin said. "You know, many of these TIFs already have private contracts with the cities and the counties. And I think, without restoring this language ... it's a bad thing for the state of West Virginia to be interfering with private contracts."
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, opposed Martin’s amendment.
“The city is not the issuer of the bonds. In this situation, the county issues the bonds and so the city shouldn't have veto power over the county in that case," Tarr said. "Furthermore, the amendment actually guts the intent of the bill."
Martin countered that TIF districts have a major affect on municipalities, which have to provide services to these areas.
“Once these TIF districts take effect, the cities have to maintain those things -- the water, the sewer, fire, police -- and all without having a say in it,” Martin said. “I just think it's really a local control issue.”
During debate on the House floor last Thursday, lawmakers said the bill was the result of one particular TIF district, the Charles Pointe Economic Development District, in Harrison County.
According to lawmakers, the project was heavily affected by COVID-19 and is in default, which ultimately threatens the state's credit rating because county commissions are a political subdivision of the state.
Delegate Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, last week echoed Martin's concerns, saying the bill would exclude municipalities -- in this case, the city of Bridgeport -- from having a say in the extension process.
“What I’m actually dealing with in this bill is the fact that the municipality was asked to participate in the approval process and now, many years later, the municipality is being shoved away from that table and now not able to participate in the extension,” Kimble said.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.