On the penultimate day of the regular legislative session, the West Virginia Senate began moving the bill that would allow county commissioners, county officials, county school system leaders, principals and teachers to have financial interests in goods or supplies contracts they may influence or control.
But the Senate Judiciary Committee amended Friday the version of the bill passed by the House of Delegates, adding more requirements that these politicians and employees must meet to make this involvement not illegal.
The amended version says those parties must have a written advisory opinion from the state Ethics Commission, and says those who are "in a voting or other decision-making position as to the contract" must recuse themselves from voting or decision-making.
The session ends Saturday.
Current law bans the following public officials and employees from having direct or indirect financial interests in contracts they “may have any voice, influence or control” over: county commissioners, county officers, county board of education members, members of any other county or district boards, schools superintendents, “district school officers,” principals and teachers.
The House's version of the legislation, House Bill 4642, would have made that legal if the contract was for “goods or supplies when the contract has been put out for competitive bid and the contract is awarded based upon lowest cost.” The proposed amended Senate version adds the requirements for recusal, and for the ethics opinion to meet that legal exception.
Soliciting bids — prices to provide goods — from multiple companies and picking the least expensive option can help governments reduce costs.
But the process isn’t immune to corruption, such as officials specifically writing requests for bids to favor certain companies, or breaching bid confidentiality before an award by telling one company what another bid.
The bill would mean these officials, if they got away with that initial foul play, could openly financially benefit from contracts they may have had a hand in awarding without the financial benefit itself being a crime.
Under the Senate version, an official writing a solicitation document requesting bids from companies and then winning that bid himself could still be considered breaking the law if that is deemed "decision-making," as the bill puts it. But someone would have to discover and reveal that behind-closed-doors action.
Even if the bidding process was done fairly, the bill would allow these public officials and employees to become financially interested in a contract after it’s awarded, posing at least the appearance of a conflict of interest if the goods provided aren’t what was promised.
Goods contracts can be lucrative — textbook contracts in Kanawha County are worth millions of dollars.
The bill’s only sponsor is House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, who expressed support Friday for Senate Judiciary's additions.
He said state lawmakers aren't prohibited from bidding on state contracts, yet county-level officials are forbidden from doing something similar.
"I can think of one [situation] where a county had a parks project and a local company could have been a supplier for that, but that company was part-owned by someone on the county commission," Steele said, requiring the county to go with a more-expensive, out-of-state company.
Steele argued that politicians and employees' involvement in contracts in the situations that would be allowed under the bill should be "open and obvious."
The Legislature does have loose rules preventing lawmakers from voting on bills that could financially benefit them. In the House, if a bill affects more than a handful of people in the entire state, delegates are required to vote despite their conflicts of interest.