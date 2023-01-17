Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ashley Spence

Ashley Spence, founder of the DNA Justice Project, speaks Monday to the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on the importance of building DNA databases in criminal cases.

 WVLP | Courtesy photo

A bill moving through the West Virginia Senate could result in some people having to provide DNA samples when arrested.

West Virginia currently requires people convicted of certain felonies — such as a crime of violence, burglary or an offense with a minor victim — to submit a DNA sample after conviction. Senate Bill 53 would amplify the law to require the sample at the time of arrest.

