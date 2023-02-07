Two bills that would limit political contribution transparency in West Virginia advanced toward passage Tuesday.
The state Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation, which would increase contribution limits that trigger reporting requirements for those spending money to influence legislation coming before state lawmakers or advocate electing or defeating a political candidate without a candidate’s support.
Currently, any person who spends more than $500 in a three-month period or $200 in any one month to present a program to the public designed to influence legislation must register with the state Ethics Commission as a sponsor of a “grass roots lobbying campaign” under state law.
Under SB 508, those reporting thresholds would be raised to $5,000 and $1,000, respectively.
The campaign sponsor must report the names and addresses of each person contributing $25 or more to the campaign to the Ethics Commission under current state law.
Under SB 508, the $25 threshold would be raised to $1,000.
SB 516 would increase the threshold to report contributions toward advocating for or against a candidate not in coordination with a candidate, their political committee or a political party committee from $250 to $1,000.
The lobbying covered by SB 508 isn’t direct lobbying of lawmakers but lobbying public opinion instead.
“Grass roots lobbying is when organizations like mine or other entities are spending money targeting the grass roots, targeting the public to call you and influence your position on legislation,” Archer said.
“[T]hat could be people in your neighborhood going around saying support Senate Bill 1, we need better streets or we need to increase penalties for sex offenders,” committee counsel Zack Viglianco said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bills after hearing support for them from a representative of People United for Privacy, a group that has been tied to the State Policy Network, a network of conservative and libertarian think tanks.
People United for Privacy is a Washington, D.C.-based group that says it opposes reporting requirements that identify supporters of advocacy groups like the Sierra Club or the National Rifle Association.
A representative of People United for Privacy said the bills were designed to make disclosure requirements more consistent across different categories of political spending.
“[S]ome folks just don’t like this type of activity, but this bill doesn’t speak to that,” Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, said of SB 508’s new reporting thresholds. “This bill speaks to the amount. This seems to be a reasonable amount.”