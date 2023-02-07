Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two bills that would limit political contribution transparency in West Virginia advanced toward passage Tuesday.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation, which would increase contribution limits that trigger reporting requirements for those spending money to influence legislation coming before state lawmakers or advocate electing or defeating a political candidate without a candidate’s support.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you