West Virginia lawmakers want to learn how the state can cash in more on lands that it owns.
The Senate Government Organization Committee has advanced a resolution to study potential economic and regulatory impacts of outdoor recreational activities on state-owned lands, including camping away from designated recreation facilities and wildlife viewing.
The resolution would also direct a study of how feasible it is to provide access to state-owned land for wildlife viewing and that type of camping — known as “dispersed camping” — through vehicular traffic on public roads.
The measure comes as a bill that would authorize the state Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts in support of new recreational facilities at all state parks and state forests advances toward passage in the Senate.
The resolution would require the Government Organization Committee to report to the Legislature during next year’s legislative session its findings.
Allowing dispersed camping on state-owned property could have “significant economic and recreational benefits” to West Virginia residents and tourists, the resolution asserts.
The resolution similarly declares that allowing wildlife viewing stamps on state-owned property could have significant economic and recreational benefits but also raises compliance issues regarding seasonal timing of property access. Those issues include whether access should be limited to a certain number of months a year for the general public and whether physically impaired individuals may have year-round access for a Class Q/QQ hunting program, the resolution contends.
The Class Q (resident) and Class QQ (non-resident) hunting program offers expanded vehicular public land access and special privileges to what the state calls differently abled hunters who meet application requirements under state law.
Committee Chair Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, said the stamp could be an additional stamp on a hunting license allowing access to a wildlife management area.
Dispersed camping means no services like trash removal and little or no facilities like tables or fire pits are provided, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Camping is prohibited outside designated areas in West Virginia state parks and forests.
The committee heard from two national outdoor organization representatives who spoke in favor of the resolution.
Scott Ammerman, ambassador of Tread Lightly!, a national nonprofit that promotes responsible motorized recreation, said the resolution was “something West Virginia should consider.”
Ammerman, who founded the outdoor adventure and consulting company Go Fox Adventures, argued that an uptick in outdoor adventure tourism merited West Virginia opening up state resources for similar recreational offerings to increase tourism revenue for the state.
“[I]t is something worthwhile to consider and it is something that can be done sustainably as long as ethics are paid heed to,” Ammerman said.
Ben Burr, executive director of the BlueRibbon Coalition, an Idaho-based group that champions expanded outdoor recreation access, including motorized use on public lands, said his organization supports the resolution.
Burr cited a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis study released in November that found that West Virginia ranked 47th among all states in gross domestic product from RVing.
“If I was a lawmaker in the state of West Virginia, I would be embarrassed by that statistic because I think your outdoor recreation potential is closer to that of Pennsylvania’s, which tells me your policies aren’t as welcoming as Pennsylvania’s,” Burr said, telling the committee that Pennsylvania’s dispersed camping policies are more welcoming than West Virginia’s.
Pennsylvania allows overnight camping where all equipment is transported in limited trips by non-motorized vehicle methods (what the state calls primitive camping) and overnight camping in or near a vehicle where the vehicle is used for storage or transportation (what the state calls motorized camping) in its state forests.
In some forest districts, motorized camping is limited to designated dispersed camp sites.
Burr also pointed to West Virginia ranking 40th or lower nationally in gross domestic product from motorcycling and ATVing,
“I often say, ‘No trails, no sales,’” Burr said.
The resolution originated in the Government Organization Committee, meaning that all committee members are considered sponsors of the measure unless they ask to have their names taken off the bill.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and Sen. Richard Lindsay II, D-Kanawha, requested to have their names removed from the as yet unnumbered resolution.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, and Minority Whip Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, were absent from the meeting and so are not listed as sponsors.
The Government Organization Committee referred the resolution to the Senate Rules Committee.
The resolution follows the Senate Finance Committee’s approval on Wednesday of House Bill 4408, which would allow the director of the Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at state forests and state parks.
Critics of HB 4408 have said it could enable casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby denied plans for putting casinos or ATVs in state parks during the Finance Committee’s meeting Wednesday.
But Ruby said state officials are considering amenities like equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks to attract private investment and that HB 4408 would help.
State law already allows the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, building and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities at Chief Logan, Beech Fork, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Jackson Lake, Lost River and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
Ruby reported that revenue in West Virginia’s state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021, and said the state is eyeing more investments from private vendors. She recalled a $500,000 private vendor investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park that she suggested resulted increased park occupancy.
HB 4408’s critics say that the state’s broad statutory definition of “recreational activities” could dramatically change the character of state parks and forests.
The definition is “cabins, lodges, swimming pools, golf courses, restaurants, commissaries and other revenue producing facilities in any state park or state forest.”
HB 4408 would increase the maximum term of contracts for financing, building and operating recreational facilities from 25 to 40 years. James Bailey, deputy secretary and general counsel for the Department of Commerce that houses the Division of Natural Resources, has said that all contracts would still have a 30-day “out clause,” allowing the state to end the agreement if a private entity doesn’t meet its obligations.