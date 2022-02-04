The full West Virginia Senate is slated to consider a bill that would establish a memorial in Fairmont remembering child labor and child workers killed on the job.
But the committee's chair said the bill could be held back from full Senate consideration if funding wasn't allocated for the project.
The Senate Government Organization Committee on Thursday advanced House Bill 3312, which is designed to commemorate not only the child laborers lost in the worst industrial mine accident in American history, but the memory of all children who worked in hazardous industries across a state whose economy has relied on them.
The House of Delegates passed the bill on Jan. 25, meaning a full Senate vote in favor of the legislation would send it to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.
The bill directs the state Division of Labor to contribute $500,000 toward constructing the monument, which would feature an inscription remembering the explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company’s No. 6 and No. 8 mines, in nearby Monongah, on Dec. 6, 1907.
But Government Organization Committee Chair Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, pledged he would ensure “everything is right with the bill” before it gets a full Senate vote after Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, questioned whether the Division of Labor had funds allocated for the project.
“[W]e’ve been told it’s been allocated, but we don’t know,” Lindsay said.
Maynard said he would recommit the bill to the Government Organization Committee or refer it to the Finance Committee if needed.
The bill would require a commission be established on July 1 to choose a monument design by the end of the year that preserves green space on the plot chosen.
The commission would have the authority to seek funding for the project through grants, donations or other means.
The targeted completion and dedication dates are Nov. 15, 2023, and Dec. 6, 2023, respectively.
The official death toll of the explosion is 362, but the memorial would note that number doesn’t account for miners’ family members, including dozens of children, who were present in the mines that day.
“Whether due to enslavement or poverty, child labor was a grievous part of our state’s industrial history — not only in coal mining, but also in factories, salt works and other inherently hazardous professions — until it was restricted by state and federal laws in the early 20th century,” the monument is slated to read, per the bill’s instructions.
“This monument stands as a memorial to all children who were victimized by child labor in hazardous industry, and may this park serve as a reminder that the primary employment of children ought to be to learn and to play.”
The commission would consist of the curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; a member each from the state House and Senate, appointed respectively by the House speaker and Senate president; a representative appointed by the Fairmont City Council; and a representative from the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts.
The City of Fairmont would own the monument, and any funds remaining in the commission’s control at the time of its disbandment would transfer to the city for memorial maintenance.
Ownership would revert to the Department of Arts, Culture and History if the city does not keep up maintenance of the monument and its green space.
During the 2021 legislative session, the bill passed the House in a 99-1 vote before stalling in the Senate.
Delegate Shannon Kimes, R-Wood, cast the lone vote against the measure both in 2021 and last week.