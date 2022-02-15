The West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee had two bills designed to boost funding for the state’s cash-strapped oil and gas well inspection unit on its Tuesday meeting agenda.
But it considered only one, quickly referring it to the Senate Finance Committee in a meeting that lasted just over eight minutes.
The committee signed off on Senate Bill 480 without discussion. SB 480 has been estimated to restore the office’s inspector-to-well ratio to roughly 4,000-to-1 by imposing a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged wells that produce 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas per day.
The number of inspectors in the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas responsible for monitoring oil and natural gas drilling, storage and production statewide has fallen from 17 to nine.
The office needs $1.3 million more annually just to get back to previous staffing levels that well safety proponents say were already inadequate, a shortfall driven by its main revenue pipeline — permit fees — drying up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
SB 480 had already been on the committee’s agenda for two previous meetings this session, but was pulled from the agenda both times.
The Energy, Industry and Mining Committee approved SB 480 in a 9-3 vote. Sens. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, and Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, voted against referring the bill to the Finance Committee with a recommendation that it pass. Phillips is a cosponsor of the bill.
Committee Chair Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said neither bill belonged in his committee. He is the lead sponsor of both bills.
“These are finance bills,” Smith said. “I don’t know how we got them because they should have been sent to [the] Finance [Committee].”
After saying the committee would consider both bills, Smith announced following the vote on SB 480 that he had decided to hold Senate Bill 613 for consideration at a future meeting. The committee subsequently adjourned.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder David McMahon said he was slated to speak to the committee virtually via a Microsoft Teams online platform, but he was never called upon.
Smith did not respond to a request for comment following the meeting.
Senate Bill 613 would dedicate a 1.5% oil and gas severance tax to the Office of Oil and Gas starting effective July 1, 2022.
Passage of SB 613 would raise about $1.9 million per year, according to a fiscal note for the bill.
There are 70,000 to 75,000 orphaned, abandoned and active wells in West Virginia, DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the Senate Finance Committee last month.
McMahon said his group was disappointed SB 613 wasn’t also sent to the Finance Committee, although he added neither bill goes far enough to bolster Office of Oil and Gas funding.
“Each bill only gets us back to where we were,” said McMahon, who called for the Office of Oil and Gas to get to a ratio of one inspector for every 2,000 wells rather than the current one for every 8,000.
James Martin, chief of the Office of Oil and Gas, told the Finance Committee last month that the 4,000-to-1 inspector-to-well ratio that SB 480 is projected to provide is “a pretty good place to be.” Martin noted most of the required oversight comes on the “front end” of drilling and construction rather than leak response.
Removing SB 480’s limit on fees to wells producing 10,000 cubic feet of gas or more per day would open up a substantially greater revenue flow for Oil and Gas.
As of the 2020 production year, the state’s 13,500 wells producing at least 10,000 cubic feet of gas per day represented just 18% of the unplugged wells in DEP records, according to agency acting spokesman Terry Fletcher.
A 2018 study of West Virginia well sites published in the peer-reviewed journal Science of the Total Environment found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted to the atmosphere in the state.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production, prompting the Surface Owners’ Rights Organization to urge more inspectors to get active wells to stop leaking and make sure that plugging is done properly.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28- to 36-times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
McMahon has called on the Legislature to approve an annual $100 fee for operators of all wells — or essentially anything that will increase the Office of Oil and Gas’ number of inspectors above what it was before downsizing.
“Any well that’s still operating can afford $100, or it’s time to start plugging it so it doesn’t become an orphan,” McMahon said.
But Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said his industry group opposes SB 480, arguing $100 annual oversight fees for any oil and gas producers would be too onerous.