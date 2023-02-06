Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PFAS focus

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola fills in the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on the results of a U.S. Geological Survey study of PFAS in raw source water throughout West Virginia on Monday. The committee advanced a bill aimed at strengthening protections against PFAS.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening protections against man-made chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues has advanced in the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee approved a bill Monday that would require state regulators to identify and address PFAS sources impacting public water systems and require facilities that have recently used PFAS chemicals to report their use to the state.

