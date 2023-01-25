Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A West Virginia Senate committee has advanced a bill that says the phrase ‘natural gas’ 34 times.

Word counts became an issue Wednesday afternoon as the Senate Economic Development Committee considered the bill, which would direct the Department of Economic Development secretary to identify and designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

