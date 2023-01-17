West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a coal industry-backed bill that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 157, which would expand the powers of the Coalfield Community Development Office with the aim of giving West Virginia’s shrinking coal industry a boost.
“We think we will continue to be a major part of the state’s industrial job base and economy for many decades to come. But frankly, we need a little help from our government today,” West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton told the receptive energy panel Tuesday afternoon. “I think this bill is in line with those objectives.”
SB 157 would task the Coalfield Community Development Office with coordinating spending funding from grants issued by two federal bodies: the Department of Energy and the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
The Coalfield Community Development Office would “offer assistance” to expand “continued operation and reliance on West Virginia coal” for coal mine operations, coal-fired electric utilities and other coal assets in West Virginia.
Hamilton said the bill was partly intended to “push back a little bit against” what he said was pushback from the Biden administration to remove coal from the nation’s energy mix.
“Currently, there’s not a voice from the state of West Virginia that’s engaged in those regional and national debates,” Hamilton said.
The Coalfield Community Development Office would “develop an educational program and policy materials” to “educate the public” about what the legislation says are “economic and societal benefits provided by the coal industry,” including coal-fired electric generation.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, one of three Democrats in the 34-member Senate and a former vice president of United Mine Workers of America International District 31, asked Hamilton how he anticipates the education component of SB 157 to be implemented.
“Maybe public education, energy 101 briefing … maybe talking about the importance of fossil energy,” Hamilton responded.
State code established the Coalfield Community Development Office under the Department of Commerce, allowing the office secretary to appoint a chief to administer the office.
Under state code, the office has the power to set up a procedure for determining assets that could be developed in and maintained by a coalfield community.
The Coalfield Community Development Office may prepare master land use plans, per state code, and is required to prepare annual reports describing economic development initiatives and prospects for further development.
But in 2021, the Department of Commerce and the then-state Development Office, a forerunner of the state Economic Development Office, could not identify any such reports dating back to 2010 in response to a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request. The state could only identify reports filed by the Office of Energy on the Office of Coalfield Community Development’s behalf from 2010 through 2015.
Hamilton said the office has “all but become dormant” in the past decade with an in-state decline of surface mining, arguing SB 157 would not only revitalize the office but make it more functional.
The office is required to consult with state mining and reclamation officials to determine whether newly proposed surface mines or changes to surface mining operations could lead to property reclamation opportunities to develop community assets.
Under SB 157, the governor would appoint and set the salary of a director for the office, who would be responsible for hiring assistants and clerical staff as needed.
The committee’s chair and 43-year coal industry veteran, Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, cited the bill’s lack of a fiscal note to support the bill’s next stop: the Senate Finance Committee.
SB 157 also would task the office with coordinating an industrial worker recruitment and training program in conjunction with the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training and WorkForce West Virginia to address what Hamilton lamented was a coal industry manpower shortage.
“We’ve got to get back on board, and we’ve got to build our workforce up, and I think this is a way to build our workforce,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan.
Phillips is another coal industry veteran who moments earlier dismissed presentations advocating community solar development in West Virginia in an interim legislative committee session as “pixie dust.”
