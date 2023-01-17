Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a coal industry-backed bill that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 157, which would expand the powers of the Coalfield Community Development Office with the aim of giving West Virginia’s shrinking coal industry a boost.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

