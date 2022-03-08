A West Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday tabled a bill that would exempt oil and gas tanks closest to public water intakes from mandated evaluations and certifications by registered professional engineers or other approved individuals under the state Aboveground Storage Tank Act.
The state defines zones of critical concern — the areas nearest to water intakes — as consisting of a five-hour water-travel time in streams to an intake, with a width of 1,000 feet horizontally from each bank of the principal stream.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee tabled House Bill 2598, which would allow tanks in that category with 8,820 gallons or less of crude oil, brine water and natural gas condensate to be self-inspected and self-certified by their owner or operator at least once per year and reported to the state.
The bill is designed to benefit the oil and gas industry by lessening inspection costs for tank operators. But it has provoked concern about potential drinking water contamination from tank leaks of pollutants harmful to human health near public water intakes.
The committee tabled the bill after hearing roughly 30 minutes of testimony on the bill from its lead sponsor, House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Vice Chairman John Kelly, R-Wood, Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd, West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser and state Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola.
The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia has supported the bill, saying the rollback in regulations would help keep wells in service. The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has objected to the bill, saying it would unnecessarily compromise public drinking water sources.
The House of Delegates passed HB 2598 in a 77-22 vote mostly along party lines last month.
The committee tabled the bill without discussion upon a motion from Sen. Eric Nelson, Jr., R-Kanawha, after he noted there had been “a lot of varied discussion” about HB 2598.
Mandirola told the committee that of 766 tanks that would be affected by the bill, 48% of the tanks contain crude oil and 35% contain a mixture of brine or oil and gas, while just under 13% contain only brine. The remaining 2.7% contain natural gas condensate, Mandirola said.
Mandirola noted that petroleum products contain carcinogens like benzene.
“So as far as danger, it’s all personal reference with your risk level,” Mandirola said.
Under HB 2598, tank owners or operators would have to perform and document secondary containment inspections at least once per month. The current requirement is that they be inspected once every two weeks.
Mandirola reported there have been leaks outside of secondary containment structures, some of which have reached surface water. None have reached a drinking water source, Mandirola said.
Also covered by the bill’s exemption would be tanks with 10,000 gallons or less of sodium chloride or calcium chloride water for roadway snow and ice pretreatment.
The Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Tank Act in 2014 in response to the Elk River chemical spill in January of that year that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.
Nearly 11,000 gallons of a mixture of a coal-cleaning solvent and polyglycol ethers escaped from a Freedom Industries aboveground storage tank at the company’s chemical storage and distribution facility in Charleston. The mixture flowed downstream to the intake of a West Virginia American Water treatment facility 1 1/2 miles downriver.
The leak prompted West Virginia American Water to issue a do-not-use order for people in parts of nine counties. Hundreds of people experiencing skin, eye and respiratory tract irritation sought treatment at local hospital emergency rooms. Businesses and schools closed.
The Legislature has gradually weakened its oversight of oil and gas tanks since 2014. The exemptions started a year after the Elk River spill, when the Legislature, in 2015, scaled back the Aboveground Storage Tank Act to only require inspection of tanks that contain either 50,000 gallons or more of hazardous material or are located within a zone of critical concern.
In 2017, the Legislature carved out an exemption for tanks outside zones of critical concern.
The DEP categorizes tanks by threat level, with Level 1 tanks representing the highest threat. Tanks in that category include those located within a zone of critical concern, source-water protection area or public surface water-influenced groundwater supply source area.
Most oil and gas tanks already are exempt from regulation under the state’s aboveground storage tank rule, except for registration, labeling and notification to public water intakes.
Under existing law, regulated aboveground storage tanks and secondary containment structures must be evaluated by a registered professional engineer or person working under their direct supervision, an individual certified to perform tank inspections by the American Petroleum Institute or the Steel Tank Institute, or anyone certified under another DEP-approved program.
Secondary containment structures include double-walled tanks, dikes, pits and drainage trench enclosures.
Last year’s version of HB 2598, which passed the House before stalling in the Senate, would have fully exempted the category of tanks closest to water intakes holding up to nearly 9,000 gallons of oil or gas from regulation under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, which requires registration and certified inspection of such tanks, as well as the submission of spill-prevention response plans.
The DEP, the Department of Health and Human Resources and water utilities feared that last year’s HB 2598 would reduce source-water protection for systems with tanks located in zones of critical concern.