A West Virginia legislative committee plans to consider a bill next week that would direct state officials to designate suitable sites for natural gas electric generation projects.

The Senate Economic Development Committee had a bill on its agenda Wednesday that would direct the Department of Economic Development to identify and designate sites for natural gas electric generation projects.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

