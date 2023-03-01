The West Virginia Senate temporarily set aside a bill Tuesday that would set a moratorium on carbon capture agreements, a sudden slowdown for legislation that had been fast-tracked to the verge of passage.
Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, requested Senate Bill 739 lie over one day while retaining its place up for a vote on passage on the Senate floor late Tuesday afternoon.
SB 739 would impose a sweeping moratorium on any contract or agreement that includes any provision for selling, leasing or letting any property rights relating to any carbon storage, carbon capture, carbon sequestration or similar offset methods.
The moratorium would last 60 days effective its date of passage.
But a floor amendment submitted on the Legislature’s website indicates Senate leadership plans to scale back the bill by excluding contracts or agreements transferring property rights relating to carbon sequestration or storage unless it interferes with coal, oil, gas or other mineral severance.
SB 739 originated in the Senate Rules Committee Saturday. Rules committees rarely originate bills.
SB 739 cites “insufficient and inadequate measures” to protect West Virginians from economic harm it contends results from agreements aiming to “alienate resources and real property” to benefit from carbon offsets and carbon tax credits.
The bill states the moratorium would allow the Legislature to deliberate and pass any laws needed to limit that perceived economic harm.
The measure’s rapid advancement follows concerns that surfaced among lawmakers last year over forest carbon offset agreements, deals in which forest landowners profit from businesses or individuals investing in environmental projects paying to offset their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world.
Carbon offset agreements enable the carbon sequestered by enrolled landowners to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits. Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Landowners profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
More than 12 million acres of forestland stretch across West Virginia, covering 79% of the state. It’s the third-most heavily forested state in the nation, making it prime real estate for carbon offsets.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, has said that private carbon offset deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
Shirley told lawmakers last year active forest carbon offset projects covered at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of the state.
Proponents of legislative efforts to limit carbon offset agreements in West Virginia have argued some of their minimum term lengths unfairly bind future landowners and encumber swathes of land that could be used for economic development.
But those efforts have drawn the ire of environmental and landowner advocates who say restrictions proposed by lawmakers wary of carbon offsets would narrow income streams for farmers and other property owners.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced a measure in House Bill 3294 to the House Finance Committee earlier this month that would introduce registration requirements and a 20-year maximum term for forest carbon offset agreements, as well as an excise tax of 15% to 30% on gross payments from them.
The move sparked criticism the state would be interfering with private landowner decisions and violating the constitutional private property rights.
Carbon capture and sequestration technology falling within SB 739’s scope has been touted by many fossil fuel and some alternative energy proponents as a key economic development tool for West Virginia.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground.
Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions. It’s unproven at commercial scale and has been dismissed by many renewable energy advocates as an unnecessarily risky investment.
The Senate thought highly enough of carbon sequestration to suspend the state Constitution last month to fast-track a bill supporting it. The body passed SB 162 hours before making its text available last month, a move that drew heavy criticism from government ethics experts.
Signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice two weeks into the legislative session, SB 162 allows the Division of Natural Resources director to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and wildlife management areas under division control for carbon sequestration.
SB 162 follows last year’s House Bill 4491, a law that set up a state regulatory program for underground carbon dioxide storage, and established permit guidelines for drilling injection wells and sequestering the carbon. HB 4491 clarified that pore space rights belong to the surface owner.
Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey told lawmakers earlier this session that SB 162 is “vitally important” to support the state’s momentum in a hydrogen energy and economic development hub competition the state and partners are in.
The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, which calls itself ARCH2, is pursuing support for hydrogen hubs provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, enacted in 2021. The Department of Energy opened a $7 billion funding opportunity in September to create hydrogen hubs nationwide.