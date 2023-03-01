Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Moratorium measure held

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, is chair of the Rules Committee that originated a rapidly advancing bill that would set a 60-day moratorium on carbon capture agreements. The Senate put off voting on the bill one day on Tuesday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate temporarily set aside a bill Tuesday that would set a moratorium on carbon capture agreements, a sudden slowdown for legislation that had been fast-tracked to the verge of passage.

Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, requested Senate Bill 739 lie over one day while retaining its place up for a vote on passage on the Senate floor late Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

