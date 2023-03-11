Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The chair's approval

West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, speaks in support Friday night of a bill his committee amended to remove a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate refused to accept the House of Delegates’ removal of a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements from a bill that would require such agreements to be registered with the state with roughly 10 hours left in the legislative session Saturday.

The Senate refused to concur with the House changes to Senate Bill 739 in a voice vote. The House had not yet responded to the Senate’s request to recede as of Saturday afternoon.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

