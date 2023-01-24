Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The full West Virginia Senate will consider a bill aimed at allowing state environmental regulators to fast-track projects to take advantage of incoming federal infrastructure grant funding.

Senate Bill 439 would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to speed up construction of projects by combining the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

