The full West Virginia Senate will consider a bill aimed at allowing state environmental regulators to fast-track projects to take advantage of incoming federal infrastructure grant funding.
Senate Bill 439 would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to speed up construction of projects by combining the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program.
Design-build projects combine design and construction services under one contracting entity.
As approved by the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Tuesday, SB 439 would require the DEP to set up rules governing the application process for a design-build project and the procedures for awarding and executing design-build contracts. The bill would mandate DEP rules as needed for selecting design-builders before an invitation for proposals is released.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said SB 439 could help his agency capitalize faster on incoming federal infrastructure funding, anticipating receipt of over $1 billion in funding for cleaning up abandoned mine lands over the next decade-plus and additional funding for sewer projects and addressing emerging contaminants.
Mandirola also noted the state has allocated roughly $25 million granted through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for plugging orphaned gas and oil wells.
DEP leaders have told lawmakers agency understaffing has made it a challenge to execute plugging under the law, especially in the federally allotted time window. The DEP has been given 12 months to spend $25 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on plugging and reclaiming orphaned wells.
Since states must pay back whatever funds they have failed to obligate under a year, time is of the essence. The Department of the Interior announced in August it had awarded an initial $560 million to 24 states, including West Virginia, to begin work.
“I don’t know if not having [SB 439] would cost us any money, but having it where it’d be conducive to us, it can expedite that and help us get that out on the ground faster,” Mandirola said.
One DEP response to understaffing has been contracting out projects to private industry, Mandirola said, noting the agency has relied on outside contractors to plug wells with the infrastructure law funding.
“[O]ur concept for design-build is if a contractor wants to have three or four small operators that do nothing but plug wells working for them, they likely could bid, through this process, a lower price,” he said. “They focus on doing the clerical part of it and the reporting part of it while the well plugger’s doing the plugging.”
Under SB 439, the DEP would prepare an invitation for bids for prequalified design-builders which must provide procedures to be followed for submitting bids and making awards as well as a proposed time schedule commitment and completion of the design-build contract.
The legislation would require the DEP to submit annual reports to the Joint Government and Finance Committee evaluating the DEP’s experience under the program with each design-build project completed.
The bill’s provisions would expire after Dec. 31, 2025.
Contractors Association of West Virginia CEO Jason Pizatella said his group was “generally” comfortable with the bill, having pushed for its scope to be narrowed through its annual reporting and sunset provisions.
“We certainly understand … the DEP’s desire to move with some speed in the contracting process that they may not have otherwise had before,” Pizatella said. “Design-build’s not a perfect solution by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a solution.”