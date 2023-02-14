Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate’s energy panel has advanced a bill that would require any power plant decommissioning or deconstruction of a power plant to get approval from a state government body rebooted by Gov. Jim Justice in 2021 in a pro-coal move.

The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 609, which would require that body, the Public Energy Authority, to sign off on decommissioning or deconstructing any existing power plant.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

