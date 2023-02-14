The West Virginia Senate’s energy panel has advanced a bill that would require any power plant decommissioning or deconstruction of a power plant to get approval from a state government body rebooted by Gov. Jim Justice in 2021 in a pro-coal move.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 609, which would require that body, the Public Energy Authority, to sign off on decommissioning or deconstructing any existing power plant.
The authority could approve the decommissioning or deconstruction of a plant only after an analysis by an authority-approved third party that evaluates the social, environmental and economic impact of those steps and potential alternatives. Under the bill, those alternatives could include reconstruction that uses other technologies, including “green technologies as alternative fuel sources.”
SB 609 requires the authority to propose rules to implement the law. The bill now goes before the Senate Rules Committee.
Justice rebooted the authority by appointing new members to the board, which went dormant in the 2010s even though state code gives it broad powers that include buying, leasing and issuing bonds to build electric power or natural gas transmission projects, and representing the state regarding “national initiatives” and “international marketing activities” that concern the mineral development industry.
The authority has the power to enter into management contracts with second parties to operate any electric power, gas transmission or other related energy project, either during construction or permanent operation. It can finance electric power or natural gas transmission projects by making secured loans to provide funds to buy or build those projects. It can also take property through eminent domain.
But the authority has stopped far short of such actions since it began meeting again last February, hosting fossil fuel and renewable energy industry representatives and experts to consider state energy options.
The seven-member board also consists of four governor appointees plus secretaries of the state departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection and the director of the Economic Development Authority, per state statute.
Justice’s reactivation of the board in 2021 might have violated state code stipulating that no more than two governor appointees may be employed by or associated with any industry the authority is empowered to impact.
A letter from Justice to Secretary of State Mac Warner from 2021 said Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd and West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton were employed by or associated with industries the authority is empowered to affect but did not say that about the two other employees, Jeff Allen and retired West Virginia Division of Energy director Jeff Herholdt.
But Allen was senior vice president of acquisitions, development, coal and minerals at a Scott Depot branch at Pardee Resources Company, a Philadelphia-headquartered business that invests in natural resource properties, at the time he declared his interest in board membership in 2021, according to a member’s information sheet signed by Allen.
Hamilton resigned from the position before ever serving on the board. Justice later appointed Nicholas Preservati Jr., of the Charleston corporate law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, to the board. Preservati has a background in energy law, having represented coal companies in civil and criminal investigations relating to mining injuries and fatalities.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.