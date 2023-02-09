Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Severing the severance at a cost

West Virginia Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, is lead sponsor of a coal severance tax exemption bill advanced by the Senate's energy panel Thursday that would cost the state an estimated $22 million annually. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate’s energy panel has approved a coal severance tax exemption bill that would cost the state more than $20 million annually starting next fiscal year and risk a constitutionality dispute.

With little discussion, the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Thursday advanced Senate Bill 168, which would exempt coal sold to in-state power plants from the coal severance tax.

