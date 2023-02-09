West Virginia Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, is lead sponsor of a coal severance tax exemption bill advanced by the Senate's energy panel Thursday that would cost the state an estimated $22 million annually.
The West Virginia Senate’s energy panel has approved a coal severance tax exemption bill that would cost the state more than $20 million annually starting next fiscal year and risk a constitutionality dispute.
With little discussion, the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Thursday advanced Senate Bill 168, which would exempt coal sold to in-state power plants from the coal severance tax.
The committee referred SB 168 to the Senate Finance Committee.
The bill would exempt steam coal severed after March 31, 2023, and sold for electricity generation to an in-state coal-fired plant from the severance tax.
A Department of Revenue-submitted fiscal note for SB 168 estimates an anticipated annual cost of the proposed legislation of roughly $22 million, based on average annual state coal purchases of roughly 15 million tons by in-state electric power generators and an average price of $55 per ton.
The fiscal note projects losses for the state’s General Revenue Fund of approximately $3.5 million in fiscal year 2023 and between $22-24 million in subsequent fiscal years.
The Tax Department would incur an additional administrative cost of $10,000 in fiscal year 2023, according to the fiscal note.
The fiscal note observes that roughly a third of the steam coal derived from severance tax is sold to state coal-fired electric generation facilities, with the remaining two-thirds sold to other states or countries.
The fiscal note also warns that the bill “may run contrary to the intended purpose of” the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause.
The potential violation comes from the bill’s creation of a de facto export tariff on coal sold for use outside West Virginia, since the steam coal severance tax exemption would apply to coal sold for in-state use.
The committee approved the bill moments after its counsel flagged the fiscal note for members.
The bill’s stated goal is to encourage and incentivize steam coal sales to coal-fired electric generating facilities.
SB 168’s lead sponsor is Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, one of the Legislature’s most outspoken coal proponents and ardent opponents of renewable energy.
Phillips has been a longtime worker for Gould’s Electric Motor Repair, a mining equipment repair company.
SB 168’s other sponsors are Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, Sen. Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha, and Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio.
The Legislature approved a steam coal severance tax reduction from 5% to 3% enacted in 2019 that the Department of Revenue estimated would cost the state $64.1 million annually.
A West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research study published last year projected that the state’s coal production is expected to decline nearly 15% from 2022 through 2027, from roughly 81 million to 69 million tons.
