West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, indicated uncertainty on how to bolster funding for the Office of Oil and Gas during his committee's Tuesday meeting.
A West Virginia Senate committee approved a bill that would shore up funding for the state’s short-staffed oil and gas well inspector unit Tuesday, but the committee’s chairman indicated lawmakers still have work to do in finding a solution to the problem.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee signed off on Senate Bill 448, which would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes to benefit the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas. The office is charged with monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia.
After Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, expressed concern about severance tax-supported Office of Oil and Gas allocations taking away from general revenue, committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, agreed the bill should be sent to the Senate Finance Committee. Smith had asked earlier in the meeting that referring the bill to that committee be waived.
Smith said his committee could take up “the other fee bill,” an apparent reference to a bill he sponsored last year, SB 480, that would charge a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged wells that produce 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas per day to support the Office of Oil and Gas.
“I’m thinking maybe this isn’t the way to — I mean, it’s not fair for taxpayers to pay to inspect an industry,” Smith said, alluding to a fear of taking severance tax collection out of general revenue.
SB 480 passed the Senate before stalling in the House of Delegates. Smith did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon to clarify whether his reference to “the other fee bill” meant SB 480.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the Senate energy panel Tuesday that the Office of Oil and Gas has 10 inspectors and plans to double that staffing total with SB 448. The plan also includes one more inspector supervisor for the additional 10 inspectors and inspector specialists in the northern and southern parts of West Virginia for “particularly complicated complaints or situations.”
The office manages the state’s abandoned well-plugging and reclamation program and is charged with making sure surface and groundwater are protected from gas and oil operations.
The DEP has urged lawmakers for more funding in recent legislative sessions to support more well inspectors, since their ranks were slashed. Environmentalists, and royalty and surface owner advocates, have called on the Legislature to bolster the Office of Oil and Gas, as well.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in permit fee revenue. There are 75,000 wells in the state, including roughly 6,000 orphaned wells, that inspectors are responsible for, according to the DEP.
Mandirola estimated that SB 448 would bring in $2.1 million annually in revenue based on last year’s permit data.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization co-founder Dave McMahon urged the committee to go further than SB 448 in shoring up Office of Oil and Gas funding.
McMahon cited a a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted into the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
“If these wells are leaking gas, that [shortchanges] the royalty owners, that [shortchanges] state severance taxes, sometimes it stinks, and it’s just wasteful, in addition to potentially affecting global warming,” McMahon said.
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said Tuesday that there has been “no firm consensus” within the organization, which consists of large to small producers, on SB 448.
Burd added that members accept what he called in an email the dedication of “a very modest portion of the tremendous amount of severance tax the industry currently pays to the state” to the Office of Oil and Gas.
Burd spoke out against SB 480 during the 2022 legislative session, arguing that the $10,000 annual oversight fee was too onerous for producers.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc