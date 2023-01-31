Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Funding questions linger

West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, indicated uncertainty on how to bolster funding for the Office of Oil and Gas during his committee's Tuesday meeting.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia Senate committee approved a bill that would shore up funding for the state’s short-staffed oil and gas well inspector unit Tuesday, but the committee’s chairman indicated lawmakers still have work to do in finding a solution to the problem.

The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee signed off on Senate Bill 448, which would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes to benefit the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas. The office is charged with monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia.

