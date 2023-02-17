Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The lead sponsor speaks

West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, is lead sponsor of a bill fast-tracked to passage by the Senate Friday that would require Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing an existing power plant. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate suspended a constitutional rule Friday to fast-track and pass a bill that would require state Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing an existing power plant.

Senators passed Senate Bill 609 in a 33-0 vote after voting by the same tally to suspend a rule requiring that bills be read on three separate days for the measure.

