The West Virginia Senate suspended a constitutional rule Friday to fast-track and pass a bill that would require state Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing an existing power plant.
Senators passed Senate Bill 609 in a 33-0 vote after voting by the same tally to suspend a rule requiring that bills be read on three separate days for the measure.
Gov. Jim Justice rebooted the Public Energy Authority in 2021 in a pro-coal move, announcing the reactivation at the West Virginia Coal Association’s annual conference. Justice, a coal magnate, said in a statement upon rebooting the authority that the body would help develop “the next generation of coal plants and long-term energy policies that use all of West Virginia’s resources.”
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, had asked on the Senate floor Friday to have SB 609 fast-tracked from its second to third readings.
SB 609’s lead sponsor, Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, subsequently argued that the bill was needed to ensure power grid stability and that any plant closings are “aired out” to avoid a grid “crash.”
Under SB 609, the authority could approve the decommissioning or deconstruction of a plant only after an analysis by an authority-approved third party that evaluates the social, environmental and economic impact of those steps and potential alternatives. The bill says those alternatives could include reconstruction that uses other technologies, including “green technologies as alternative fuel sources.”
An amendment included on the Senate floor would require the authority to promulgate emergency rules to implement the legislation, including exempting power plants that have been nonproducing for at least five years.
SB 609 now goes before the House of Delegates, which passed a bill Tuesday that would require West Virginia Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any power generating plant or unit. The House overwhelmingly passed that measure, HB 3308, in a 93-1 vote.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected last year that 23% of coal-fired capacity operating nationwide has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029. Not included in that clip are any of the five West Virginia coal-fired plants controlled by American Electric Power and FirstEnergy combined. Most of those plants’ lifespans extend to 2040, according to the companies.
The Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island is slated to close this spring, less than four years after the Legislature bailed out the plant by approving $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for it.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions before its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closure is required as it transitions to carbon-free energy. FirstEnergy Solutions was a generation subsidiary of FirstEnergy that ran coal and nuclear plants.
The Senate and House have adopted resolutions encouraging Mon Power to buy the Pleasants Power Station, citing its importance to Pleasants County’s tax base and as a community fixture.
Nearly 150 plant employees signed a letter filed with the PSC last month lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison, another FirstEnergy subsidiary, to buy the 1,368-megawatt station. The employees said the plant is scheduled to close May 31.
The PSC issued an order on Dec. 30, 2022, requiring Mon Power and Potomac Edison to file a report with the agency evaluating a potential purchase of the Pleasants Power Station by March 31. After the report is filed, the PSC could decide that a separate proceeding is appropriate to address the report, the agency said in its order.
A witness for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayer interests, recommended that Mon Power pursue acquiring the Pleasants plant and then consider closing its coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is equipped with emissions-control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks and is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal.
Opponents of the recommendation say it would be an irresponsible corporate bailout doubling down on coal in a state that has clung to it amid the state’s escalating electricity prices and scant energy efficiency options compared with other states that have embraced renewables much faster.
Justice rebooted the Public Energy Authority by appointing new members to the board, which went dormant in the 2010s.
The authority is a seven-member board consisting of four governor appointees, the secretaries of the state departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection and the director of the Economic Development Authority, according to state statute. Environmentalists have criticized Justice's appointments, contending they skirt state code that requires at least one appointee have significant environmental advocacy experience.
The Senate has made a habit of suspending a state constitutional rule to fast-track bills. Last month, the Republican-supermajority chamber passed two bills it introduced just moments before without making the text of the bills publicly available until hours after they had passed.
Senators suspended constitutional rule to pass 23 bills moments after they were introduced on the first day of the regular legislative session last month.
Bills don’t get put into the Legislature’s bills system until after they’re introduced on the floor, giving the public only seconds to review a wide range of bills Wednesday before the Senate approved them.
“The power they’ve got, they’re abusing it,” Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, said in a phone interview last month.
Article VI of the West Virginia Constitution requires that a bill be “fully and distinctly read” on three separate days in the Senate and the House of Delegates, “unless in case of urgency,” an exception requiring 80% of members present to suspend the rule.
Republicans hold 31 of 34 Senate seats, giving them the power to suspend the rule on any party-line vote.