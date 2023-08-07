Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, there was no special session of the West Virginia Legislature scheduled publicly.
Not even five hours later, lawmakers had passed 35 bills, showing no qualms about routinely suspending a rule in the state Constitution to do business during a special session that Gov. Jim Justice announced the same afternoon.
By 8 p.m., the Republican-supermajority Senate had taken up and passed 27 bills poised to have significant fiscal and health impacts.
Without opposition, the body passed Senate Bill 1001 changing the calculation for how much in surplus revenues must be placed into a state revenue shortfall fund, SB 1017 allotting $45 million for a Marshall University cybersecurity program and SB 1009 prohibiting the use of medical procedures the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation deems not medically necessary for people in its custody.
The Republican-supermajority House of Delegates passed eight bills, including House Bill 1013 that would allow the state to take over power to regulate certain radioactive materials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The sudden introduction and instantaneous passage of the bills with little to no discussion and no committee referral has sparked renewed criticism state lawmakers aren’t giving the public adequate opportunity to review and respond to legislation with broad implications for their lives.
“This is not what democracy looks like,” the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia said in a statement.
Article VI of the West Virginia Constitution requires that a bill be “fully and distinctly read” on three different days in both the Senate and the House, “unless in case of urgency,” an exception requiring 80% of members present to suspend the rule.
Republicans hold over 80% of seats in both chambers, giving them the power to suspend the rule in any party-line vote.
“The en masse waving of the three reading rule certainly flaunts the Article VI purposes for public scrutiny and deliberation,” West Virginia University law professor Bob Bastress said in an email.
Bills passed by the Senate Sunday went before the House for consideration Monday, and vice versa.
On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Justice scheduled a special session to consider 44 legislative priorities to be held 30 minutes later, setting up lawmakers to pass legislation at breakneck speed aimed at meeting those priorities.
The Senate has regularly resorted to fast-tracking bills to begin legislative sessions. On the first day of the 2023 regular session in January, the Senate suspended the constitutional rule to ram through 23 bills to passage.
All the bills passed moments after they were introduced and without committee consideration on the Senate floor.
“The power they’ve got, they’re abusing it,” Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, said in a January interview.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, defended the Senate’s fast-track method in an email Monday, saying his chamber avoids gridlock. He noted there was only one vote against any of the 27 bills the Senate passed Sunday.
“That’s the result of months of collaborative meetings with stakeholders in preparation for this week,” Blair said.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, defended his chamber’s lawmaking approach in an email through House Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director Ann Ali. Hanshaw alluded to anticipation in recent weeks that Justice would call a special session to coincide with the Legislature’s previously scheduled interim session.
Blair and Hanshaw cited that anticipation to dismiss criticism of their respective bodies’ lawmaking procedures.
Advocates have urged a special session to address a wide range of issues contemplated in Justice’s special session call, including a state correctional officer shortage and local fire department funding.
“We have been having those discussions very publicly for weeks,” Hanshaw said. “Legislators and the public have heard plenty of discussion in the past few weeks about the anticipation of an extraordinary session and should have had some awareness this was coming.”
“While some people will choose to continue to take issue with the process, we’re in the business of solving problems for the people of the State of West Virginia, and that’s what we will continue to do,” Blair said.
State leaders have defended fast-tracking bills in recent sessions by noting that many of the rushed bills originated from legislation already completed by one chamber.
But even in those instances, the public has gotten little opportunity to evaluate the newly fast-tracked legislation before it passes out of its chamber of origin, fueling criticism that lawmakers are increasing the odds of legislative mistakes.
The House and Senate on Sunday both passed bills (HB 125 and SB 1025, respectively) clarifying that property tax payments made prior to the effective date of a personal income tax reduction measure the Legislature passed in this year’s regular session are still eligible for certain tax credits even if the payments are received prior to Jan. 1, 2024.
The Senate suspended state constitutional rule to fast-track that measure, House Bill 2526, after it passed the House. HB 2526 essentially penalized those who paid property tax for a full year this year by offering a motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit only to those who paid half their property tax in a January 1-April 1 payment period due to the law’s language.
Detractors have characterized HB 125 and SB 1025 as signs of the Legislature having to clean up a mistake -- something they say it’ll have to do more of if it keeps relying so heavily on fast-tracking legislation.
But Bastress said he believes legislators’ routine suspension of state constitutional rule to accelerate bill passage is consistent with the letter of the Constitution.
“The voters' resort is to voice their objections at the polls next year,” Bastress said.