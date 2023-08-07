Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Defending the fast track

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, defended his chamber again fast-tracking legislation to passage at the beginning of a legislative session, a move that leaves the public virtually no opportunity to review bills before his chamber has passed them. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, there was no special session of the West Virginia Legislature scheduled publicly.

Not even five hours later, lawmakers had passed 35 bills, showing no qualms about routinely suspending a rule in the state Constitution to do business during a special session that Gov. Jim Justice announced the same afternoon.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

