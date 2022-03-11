Before this regular legislation session began, before lawmakers fought over bills on the "critical race theory" controversy and numerous other issues, West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw emphasized a particular education bill he wanted.
Hanshaw, R-Clay, called it his "top personal priority" in a news release.
His introduced version of House Bill 4467 would have added assistant teachers to every West Virginia first- and second-grade public school classroom with more than a dozen students. The state Department of Education said that would be an addition of 1,600 "early childhood classroom assistant teachers" statewide, at an annual cost of $60.2 million.
The full House of Delegates eventually whittled that down to adding just 300 assistant teachers in first grade classrooms for a three-year pilot program that would cost $12.5 million annually.
But the Senate isn't advancing even that version of the legislation, and neither Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, nor Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, answered why on Friday. Blair walked away from a reporter asking questions, and Tarr, to whose committee the bill was sent after it passed the Senate Education Committee, said "no comment."
Its possible failure to pass by the time the legislative session ends Saturday raises the possibility the session will end without any major funding added to public education, save for a school worker pay raise.
The bill came after a five-year study from Rutgers University's National Institute for Early Education Research found that West Virginia's often-praised free universal preschool system was benefiting participating children — but their gains began diminishing early in elementary school, and their performance in certain areas eventually became statistically the same as for children who didn't take part.
"Children who attended Pre-K outperformed those who had not attended Pre-K in every measure of assessment collected," wrote the study's authors, Milagros Nores and Carol Contreras. But, they wrote, that early advantage faded away — something research shows also happens in other states.
"Improvement is needed for preschool," they wrote, "but even more so across the early elementary grades."
On Feb. 2, the House Education Committee passed Hanshaw's preferred version. Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, used the occasion to make a point to those who have criticized the Republican-dominated Legislature's passage of sweeping "school choice" bills that publicly fund alternatives to public schools.
“Last year, when we discussed Hope Scholarship [non-public school vouchers], charter schools, some other things, we had a lot of naysayers around town and around the state, who were trying to say that the Education Committee, the legislative Education Committee, was trying to destroy our public schools," said Longanacre.
"And this is yet proof again I support this bill, I support our public school system,” he said.
On Feb. 25, the House Finance Committee introduced the amendment to pare down the bill to just affect 300 classrooms and just cost $12.4 million annually for three years.
Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, said then he was reluctantly voting to reduce the scope.
“I clearly believe that we should put these assistants in every classroom, 1st and 2nd, and I know that was the ultimate goal starting out," Statler said. "I understand the process, the way it works, I understand the budget process that we're in and where it's at. I just would at least loved to have had all of the 1st grade classrooms involved."
Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, said, "I think this is a good compromise, I think this is a good way to maybe make this bill a little bit more palatable for our friends across the hall," he said, referencing the Senate.
The full House adopted the pared-down version 90-3, with seven delegates absent.
Hanshaw still expressed support for this iteration in a news release that said he "began advocating for [the bill] well before the legislative session began, calling it his top personal priority."
“While the bill that passed the House this week takes just a small bite at that apple, I’m hopeful we see the benefits of targeting our educational investments toward the younger grade levels to ensure our efforts at the higher grades aren’t in vain,” Hanshaw said in the release. “We cannot throw dollars at the high school level and think it’s going to make a difference if the foundation for learning isn’t set."
But since passing the Senate Education Committee March 7, the bill hasn't been taken up by Senate Finance.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said, "We were told generally any bill that had an additional cost was not going to be run because we're operating on a flat budget."
"I heard from two elementary school teachers last night who were asking for an update on that bill they were so excited for the possibilities it would hold for them," Baldwin said, "and I had to share with them the unfortunate news."