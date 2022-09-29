Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tom takubo Feb 8 2022

Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, stands in the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, will take over as executive vice president of provider relations for WVU Health beginning Oct. 31.

Takubo, a pulmonologist, will take over the post that will help WVU Health “build new relationships and partnerships with external health care organizations and other businesses,” Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health said in a news release earlier this week.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

