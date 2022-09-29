West Virginia Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, will take over as executive vice president of provider relations for WVU Health beginning Oct. 31.
Takubo, a pulmonologist, will take over the post that will help WVU Health “build new relationships and partnerships with external health care organizations and other businesses,” Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health said in a news release earlier this week.
Takubo said Wednesday that he will continue to provide clinical one-on-one patient care, but in a more limited scope, as he transitions into his new position.
“I’m going to be helping in other ways, and I think I’ll be able to help a lot more people,” he said. “When I’m in the hospital, I can help one person at a time. What I’m doing in this new role, I’m going to be able to help many people at once.”
WVU Health is the private health care system in which doctors who also are faculty members at the WVU School of Medicine practice. It includes 17 hospitals throughout West Virginia, including Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and, more recently, Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Takubo didn’t anticipate any ethical or other issues in his new position paired with his role in the state Senate, saying he has worked in health care and hospitals throughout his career.
“There’s a lot of times I’m in line with the hospitals, but there’s a lot of times I’m not in-line with the hospitals,” Takubo said. “That’s not going to be any different. I’m still going to vote my conscience regardless of who my employer is."
Takubo earned his undergraduate degree from Marshall University and his osteopathic medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He is a founding member and partner of Pulmonary Associates of Charleston, a community-based, physician-owned lung center that serves the communities of Charleston and South Charleston, according to the news release from WVU Health.
Takubo has represented the 17th District in the West Virginia Senate since January 2015.