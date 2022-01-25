The West Virginia Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill Tuesday that would lift the state’s restrictions on nuclear power plant construction.
The Senate voted 24-7 to approve Senate Bill 4, which positions West Virginia to follow other states that have moved to encourage nuclear development amid the nation’s energy transition despite opponents’ concerns about nuclear waste and safety.
State code holds that the use of nuclear fuel and power “poses an undue hazard to the health, safety and welfare” of West Virginians and bans nuclear facilities unless the proponent of a facility can prove that “a functional and effective national facility, which safely, successfully and permanently disposes of radioactive wastes, has been developed.” State code requires that construction of any nuclear facility must be economically feasible for ratepayers and comply with environmental laws.
The code also mandates that the West Virginia Public Service Commission approve construction or initiation of any nuclear power plant, nuclear factory or nuclear electric power generating plant.
West Virginia was one of 13 states that had restrictions on the construction of new nuclear power facilities, as of August, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kentucky, Montana and Wisconsin have ended restrictions on nuclear construction in recent years, with other states considering following suit.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, spoke in support of it on the Senate floor before its passage Tuesday morning.
“I think it’s important for West Virginia to be looking forward to the future, looking forward to diversify and simply say to the rest of the world, we are open to discussion, should this technology come to our Mountain State,” Takubo said.
Praising the bill, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Minority Whip Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said nuclear has advanced beyond common perceptions of the energy source and merits lifting restrictions to signal that West Virginia is open to diversifying its energy and economy.
“This is not our grandfathers’ nuclear facility,” Woelfel said, arguing that next-generation nuclear designs are safer than traditional nuclear setups.
The Senate’s vote came two weeks after nuclear industry representatives pitched advanced nuclear energy development -- including repurposing former coal plants as nuclear sites -- as a path toward economic growth to members of the interim Government Operations and Government Organization committees.
Their presentations focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output that are designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
The technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved cost-share awards to develop small modular reactors that can be operational by the end of the decade.
Critics say advanced nuclear is not a clean, quick, safe or inexpensive option for providing electricity. They say wind, solar and geothermal energy are more cost-effective options for fending off the worst potential effects of climate change.
Sen. Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley, questioned what would happen to nuclear waste stored onsite at facilities, while Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, contended that inviting nuclear development to West Virginia would create a national security issue for the state.
The bill now goes to the House, where an identical measure, House Bill 2882, has been moving through the chamber. That bill is now under consideration by the full House after advancing through the Energy and Manufacturing and Government Organization committees.