The West Virginia Senate Outdoor Recreation Committee did not take up a controversial bill that opponents fear would overexpand connector trails at its meeting Wednesday — but it plans to this week.
Committee Chair Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, said his panel would consider Senate Bill 468 this week at a time to be determined.
The committee set aside a version of SB 468 earlier this month that would allow connector trails from all-terrain, off-road and utility terrain vehicle trail systems to state forests. The version of SB 468 failed in a tie vote.
That committee substitute version of SB 468 that would allow the Division of Natural Resources director, with approval from the heads of the Commerce and Tourism departments, to authorize the connector trails.
That tie vote in the Outdoor Recreation Committee followed another tie vote on an amendment proposed by Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, that would have required Legislature approval of connector trail expansion under SB 468 after a public hearing held in any seat of a county affected by such expansion.
A requirement that a public hearing be held if a public notice of a planned expansion prompted a public complaint was added to the bill after West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser expressed concern about ecological impacts from all-terrain vehicle use.
The state began allowing all-terrain and off-road highway vehicles to drive on roads and trails in the Cabwaylingo State Forest in 2019 as part of a pilot project.
SB 468 would make permanent a state forest trail system at Cabwaylingo, located in Wayne County.
DNR Director Brett McMillion told the Outdoor Recreation Committee that the Cabwaylingo project had proven to be “very beneficial.”
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, complained to an interim legislative committee in November that recreation-driven economic growth is unavailable to many towns and cities near the trail system but not connected to it.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail system spans 1,000 miles and connects to 17 towns and cities.
The Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority is a quasi-governmental agency created by the Legislature in 1996 to build and maintain recreational trails in Southern West Virginia.
The Outdoor Recreation Committee did take up and approve one bill Wednesday afternoon — legislation that would expand eligible use of electric bicycles in West Virginia.
The committee advanced House Bill 2062 to the full Senate.
HB 2062 would allow Class 2 electric bicycle use in West Virginia and ease restrictions on Class 3 electric bicycle use.
Existing state law doesn’t provide for Class 2 electric bicycles, which HB 2062 would define as having a motor used exclusively to propel the bike that can’t assist when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.
Electric bicycles have a small electric motor that helps power them.
State code does provide for Class 1 and Class 3 electric bicycles.
Class 1 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and stop assisting when the bike reaches 20 mph, according to state code. Class 3 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and that stop assisting when the bike reaches 28 mph.
HB 2062 would lift the prohibition of Class 3 electric bicycle use on non-highway or non-roadway bike paths, multiuse or single- use trails.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, said on the House floor before its passage that the measure would promote tourism.
The legislation’s stated intent is to “increase access to public lands that may otherwise be inaccessible to those with disabilities, health issues or age-related limitations.”
Tully worked to craft the bill with Joseph Overbaugh, chief operating officer of Fission Cycles LLC, a Davisville-based electric bicycle manufacturer. Overbaugh briefly addressed the Outdoor Recreation Committee Wednesday, predicting HB 2062 would fit better with a federal order outlining electric bicycle classes and regulations than current state law.