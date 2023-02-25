Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Solar bill speaker

Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, said a bill that passed the Senate Saturday would allow Calhoun County Schools to save $740,000 over 25 years with no upfront cost for two planned solar arrays in the district.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate passed a bill with little debate or opposition Saturday that would increase a state cap on power purchase agreements to expand solar development.

Senate Bill 544, which the Senate advanced to the House of Delegates in a 28-5 vote, would increase the cap on power purchase agreements from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts for commercial customers.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you