Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, said a bill that passed the Senate Saturday would allow Calhoun County Schools to save $740,000 over 25 years with no upfront cost for two planned solar arrays in the district.
The West Virginia Senate passed a bill with little debate or opposition Saturday that would increase a state cap on power purchase agreements to expand solar development.
Senate Bill 544, which the Senate advanced to the House of Delegates in a 28-5 vote, would increase the cap on power purchase agreements from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts for commercial customers.
The caps for residential and industrial customers would remain 25 and 2,000 kilowatts, respectively.
Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, said on the Senate floor Saturday SB 544 would allow Calhoun County Schools to save $740,000 over the next 25 years with no upfront cost for planned installation of two solar arrays.
One 596.6-kilowatt array would be at Calhoun County Middle/High School and one 172-kilowatt array would be at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Woodrum said.
SB 544’s lead sponsor is Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Vice Chairman Ben Queen, R-Harrison, whose district includes Calhoun County.
Under a power purchase agreement, a developer arranges designing, permitting, financing and installing a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
The customer buys the system’s electric output from the solar services provider for a predetermined period at a fixed rate, usually lower than the local utility’s retail rate, while the solar services provider gains tax credits and income from electricity sales.
The Senate’s approval of SB 544 comes two years after the Legislature enabled power purchase agreements.
West Virginia ranked third-lowest nationally in installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
Renewable energy advocates have been urging the Legislature to approve community solar this session.
Community solar a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
Community solar proponents say the program would slash power bills and open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
Appalachian Power has indicated opposition to SB 627 and House Bill 2159, bills that haven’t advanced beyond the committee stage that would enable community solar in the state.
Last month, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power announced their first project under state law enabling utility-scale solar development in West Virginia wasn’t moving forward.
The utilities filed notice with the Public Service Commission of the termination of what was planned to be a 50-megawatt solar facility in Berkeley County by a New York-based company.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, lost access to some of the leased land on which the development was planned, which would have reduced the facility’s generating capacity by 30%, from 50 megawatts to 35 megawatts.
